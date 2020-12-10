Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour returns in 2021 with La Traviata. Performances run 26 March-25 April 2021.

Violetta is the life of every party. A courtesan with a heart of gold, she's free and free-spirited. Could a little love change everything?

Experience the joy and heartache of the world's most popular opera at Sydney's best night out. Fireworks light up the sky at every performance. A giant chandelier shimmers over the harbour stage.

In 2021, the company presents La Traviata: the story that inspired Moulin Rouge.

Arrive early to enjoy drinks or dinner at one of the five pop-up bars and restaurants on site. Drink in the view as the setting sun glimmers over the city skyline. Then take your seats in the comfortable grandstand to enjoy the production.

The 3.5-tonne chandelier sparkles with 10,000 crystals. The biggest scenes feature 70 performers on stage and party boats in the harbour.

Verdi's score offers flying melodies, rousing drinking songs and heartbreaking duets. Brian Castles-Onion conducts the opera, with a live orchestra hidden under the stage.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.opera.org.au/productions/la-traviata-on-sydney-harbour/.