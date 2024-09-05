HEMLINES Will Premiere at Sydney Fringe This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the daring world of Hemlines, an exciting new production debuting at the Sydney Fringe Festival from September 10 to 14. Created by the award-winning team at Moon Bureau, this whimsical and thought-provoking piece of devised theatre promises to be a standout performance you won't want to miss.

Brought to life by talented trio Madison Chippendale, Lana Filies, and Alicia Badger under the direction of Amelia Gilday, Hemlines dances on the razor's edge between the silly and the serious. Audiences are invited to reflect on the threads that shape our identities and connect us to the world around us.

"The show, at its core, is about the fear of the unknown. What happens when we break a cycle or a pattern, and why are we so afraid to do so? But then it's also about the undeniable love of women's friendship, and also, weirdly, a lot about Irish dancing... enjoy that roller coaster," says co-creator and performer Lana Filies.

Supported by Shopfront's Open Shop program, Hemlines is a fresh and daring theatrical experience. This limited engagement will have you in stitches-don't miss your chance to be a part of its world premiere!

