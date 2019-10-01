In an Australian premiere, Griffin Theatre Company presents First Love is the Revolution, a bittersweet love story between a fox and a lonely teenage boy, by Rita Kalnejais.



Director Lee Lewis says, "This is a play about hunger and desire. It's Romeo and Juliet pushed to deranged extremes, where the unlikely sweethearts are a 14-year old boy and a young fox with brutal birthrights." She continues, "It's the perfect play to take us out to Christmas in 2019."



Rdeca's whole family have fleas. Her mum is pushing her into making her first kill, a snivelling mole, before she's ready.



Basti is being bullied at school by kids who call him a shrimp. His dad is too busy flirting with the neighbour to be of any real help.



Beneath the light of a full moon, Basti captures Rdeca, and so begins a starcross'd romance between hunter and prey.



Rita Kalnejais (BC, Babyteeth) makes a blood-spattered return from London with a wild-hearted story that's blisteringly funny, provocative and just plain freaky. First Love is the Revolution is a twisted fairy tale in the style of The Brothers Grimm, complete with blood, gore and a whole lot of chicken feathers.



Sarah Meacham (The Wolves, Belvoir) plays the anthropomorphic fox with Bardiya McKinnon (East West 101, SBS TV; Spring Awakening, ATYP) as the boy, joined by Amy Hack (Shabbat Dinner, Griffin; Romeo and Juliet, Bell Shakespeare's The Players), Rebecca Massey (Kill Climate Deniers, Griffin; The Misanthrope, Griffin/Bell Shakespeare; The Alchemist, The Book of Everything, Belvoir), Guy Simon (Jasper Jones, Belvoir), and Matthew Whittet (Mary Stuart, Sydney Theatre Company; The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge and The Nightingale).

Bookings 02 9361 3817 or griffintheatre.com.au

Adult $62 | Concession/Preview/Seniors/Group 8+ $52 | Under 35 $38

Monday Rush $20 - available from 12 noon on Mondays for that evening's performance

Transaction fees of $4 for online bookings and $6 for phone bookings apply





