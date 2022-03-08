Griffin Theatre Company Presents A IS FOR APPLE This Month

Griffin Theatre Company presents A is for Apple by Jessica Bellamy at the SBW Stables Theatre from 29 March - 9 April 2022. Part of the prestigious Griffin Lookout program, which celebrates the best of independent Sydney theatre, A is for Apple is a contemporary Jewish play which is sure to entertain and delight.

Twelve-year-old Shoshana is about to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah, which will welcome her into the hallowed halls of Jewish womanhood. Her teacher Miriam, double her age, is helping Shoshana prepare for her big day.

However, one question keeps stopping both student and teacher in their tracks: what even is a Jewish woman? A is for Apple is an irreverent, impertinent romp through the Old Testament's patriarchs and matriarchs in search of role models. Jessica Bellamy's (Shabbat Dinner) inventive new play asks how women can rewrite the myths that formed them and create a version of 'woman' that embraces contradiction and complexity. A is for Apple relishes in genre-blending and cultural accessibility to ask provocative questions while welcoming everybody into the tribe.

So, load up on Genesis, cue up some Missy Elliott and get ready for a night at the theatre that will leave you feeling empowered and renewed.

The play is a witty, provocative love letter to Jewish women, many of whom find navigating their relationship to Judaism to be a lifelong effort. The cast comprises Amy Hack and Zoe Resnick, both dynamic Jewish actors with deep connections to the content, and the play is directed by accomplished local artist Scarlet McGlynn. The team is excited to share a thoughtful, feminist work with the Jewish community and beyond.

The play is ideal for high school audiences (Year 9 and up) and there is the option to book in a post-show Q&A with the team when making group bookings.

VENUE: SBW Stables Theatre - 10 Nimrod Street, Darlinghurst

DATES: Tuesday 29 March - Saturday 9 April

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Monday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday at 1pm.

BOOKINGS: https://griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/a-is-for-apple-2/ or (02) 9361 3817