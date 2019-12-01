Gertrude Opera Presents AS ONE

Gertrude Opera will present the Australian premiere of the groundbreaking and acclaimed chamber opera AS ONE as part of the 2020 Midsumma Festival.

Inspired by the work of transgender filmmaker and librettist Kimberly Reed , AS ONE is the World's first opera to depict the transgender experience, tracing the journey of protagonist Hannah from her small town youth, to her college years, overseas travels and personal discoveries.

Featuring 15 songs that comprise the three-part narrative, the role of Hannah is shared by Mezzo-Soprano Lotte Betts Dean and Baritone Joshua Erdelyi-Gotz, under the direction of Gertrude Opera Artistic Director Linda Thompson . AS ONE follows a series of acclaimed Gertrude Opera productions, including the award-winning Handmaid's Tale, The Enchanted Pig and The Consul.

"I'm thrilled to be presenting this touching, humourous and empathic work," says Thompson. "And to be welcoming Chicago based conductor Alexandra Enyart to lead Lotte, Joshua and our wonderful string quartet."

As a transgender conductor, Enyart strives to create a more equitable and diverse musical world. She has successfully chartered 'Faulty Systems', an annual program in which activists and artists come together to share stories of underrepresented communities or ideas through music, speech, poetry, dance and other mediums. Enyart also works with ResonaTe, an all transgender choir with a mission to foster acceptance of all voices and identities.

"Having conducted AS ONE several times in the US, Enyart's guidance will be invaluable," says Thompson. "fortyfivedownstairs is the ideal venue for such an intimate piece and we can't wait to share Hannah's story with Melbourne audiences."



