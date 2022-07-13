GRAN SLAM Poetry Program for Seniors to Take Place at Redlands Performing Arts Centre in October

Are you over 65 years young with a story to share, a declaration to make, or an opinion to be penned - then GRAN SLAM is for you! No experience is necessary, just passion and enthusiasm to have a go. If this sounds like you, join a wild bunch of free-wheeling wordsmiths of wisdom as they hit the stage for a slam poetry event with a difference.

Executive Producer Kate Baggerson said, "While creatively and expression is at the heart of GRAN SLAM it's also very much about connection and wellbeing. Our GRAN SLAM participants step out of their comfort zone, challenge themselves, make new friends, explore their creatively and all the while smashing some stereotypes of ageing along the way."

To allow for greater national inclusion in 2022 they have created GRAN SLAM Digital- a FREE 6-week online program to be held throughout August and September which includes weekly group workshops with our lead poet, a closed Facebook participant support group, an online open mic night and the opportunity to perform your poems at special live events.

"I can't stop writing - the words just keep coming to me! You don't know yourself what you can do until you participate in a project like this - and that is an important discovery"

Nina Marzi (Previous participant - 98 years)

Simply register via: https://everybodynow.com.au/gran-slam-2022/ then zoom in from the comfort of your own home each Wednesday (where slippers and jammies are 100% acceptable!). Our lead Poet for 2022 J.M. Donellan (aka JD) will guide you through the tips and tricks for crafting a great poem that can be expressed through spoken word.

Participation is open to seniors from across Australia, but for those living in South-East Queensland and surrounds, there are face-to-face masterclasses.

Then to kick off Queensland Seniors Month there will be two GRAN SLAM LIVE events - one at HOTA Home of the Arts and the other at Redland Performing Arts Centre (ticketed). Hosted by award-winning comedian Jenny Wynter, with special guest Aussie Hip Hop legend, Morganics, GRAN SLAM Live features comedy, music, and poetry that will have you laughing, cheering and left in awe, as our razor-sharp collective of poetic stars battle it out with their intimate reflections and hilarious insights into life, ageing, freedom and everything in between.

Join the Slam Poetry Revolution - Seniors Style! Register now... and if you don't quite make the age but know someone who does - nominate them!

What: GRAN SLAM Digital Workshop Free 6-week program

When: 3 Aug to 7 September

Where: Registration essential via https://form.jotform.com/221861760943056

EVENT DETAILS:

What: GRAN SLAM Live What: GRAN SLAM Live

When: Saturday 1 Oct When: Sunday 2 Oct

Where: HOTA (Gold Coast) Where: Redlands Performing Arts Centre

Tickets: $25 on sale 29 July Tickets: $25 on sale now

Bookings: https://everybodynow.com.au/ Bookings: https://www.rpac.com.au/GranSlamLIVE