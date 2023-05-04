GIRL BAND Comes to National Theatre of Parramatta This Month

Performances run 18th – 27th May, 2023.

Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) supports New Ghosts Theatre Company to present the world premiere of Girl Band, by award-winning playwright Katy Warner, playing at Parramatta's Riverside Theatres from Thursday 18th to Saturday 27th May as part of NTofP's True West Program.

It's 1994 and powerhouse record label managers, Craig and Darren, have created the girl band to end all girl bands. They have been moulded, twisted, and worked to become the girls that everyone wants. The Sensation Girls. Problem is, The Sensation Girls don't know who they are anymore.

When unofficial leader DeeDee unexpectedly quits, things begin to unravel. The girls are getting older and bolder, and they know what they want, what they really, really want.

Directed by Sydney Theatre Award winner for Best Director, Lucy Clements (New Ghosts Theatre Company's Albion), and starring a sensational cast featuring Amy Hack (Griffin Theatre Company's Ghosting The Party), Jade Fuda (Sport For Jove's A Midsummer Night's Dream), Meg Clarke (Australian Theatre for Young People's Past The Shallows), Chaya Ocampo (Hayes Theatre Co's Godspell), LJ Wilson (Little Eggs Collective's Symphonie Fantastique), and Madeline Marie Dona (Outhouse Theatre Co's How To Defend Yourself), Girl Band powerfully challenges the exploitation of women in the music industry and amplifies female empowerment.

Director Lucy Clements said "Katy first brought me the concept for Girl Band in 2019, at the launch of our IGNITE women's Collective. We have been working towards its debut since that day and are so proud that it will now premiere as part of The National Theatre of Parramatta's 2023 season. Our impressive 22 female and non-binary theatre maker team and I are thrilled to be a part of the birth of this exhilarating and inspiring new Australian play, bringing together original 90's beats, Spice Girl inspired choreography, and six of the feistiest pop stars you've ever seen hit the stage."

Laced with the nostalgia of 1990s' pop culture and music, Girl Band will transport audiences to a world of lowrise jeans and Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes inspired rap.

Playwright Katy Warner Director Lucy Clements New Ghosts Producers Emma Wright & Marissa Giannone Starring Meg Clarke, Madeline Marie Dona, Jade Fuda, Amy Hack, Chaya Ocampo & LJ Wilson Costume & Set Designer Monique Langford Composer Zoë Rinkel Sound Designer Sam Cheng Lighting Designer Kate Baldwin Stage & Production Manager Emma Paterson Choreographer Amy Hack Intimacy Coordinator Shy Magsalin




