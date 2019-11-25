First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Australia - Sydney Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Australia - Sydney:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor in an opera
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress in an Opera
Best Cabaret Performance
Best Cabaret Performer
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design - Musical
Best Costume Design - Play
Best Director of an Opera
Best Director/Musical
Best Director/Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Lighting Design - Musical
Best Lighting Design - Play
Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Best Music Director - Musical
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Play
Best Scenic Design - Musical
Best Scenic Design - Play
Best Sound Design - Musical
Best Sound Design - Play
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Marcus James Hurley - KINKY BOOTS - Rockdale Musical Society 17%
Adam Scicluna - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 13%
Toby Francis - ONCE - Darlinghurst Theatre 11%
Rowan Witt - GLORIA - Reginald Seymour Centre 15%
Gareth Isaac - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter 13%
Chris Huntly-Turner - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 11%
Leigh Melrose - Whitely - Opera Australia - Sydney Opera House 26%
John Longmuir - GHOST SONATA - The Opera Centre 17%
John Longmuir - WOZZECK - Sydney Opera House 16%
Natalie Abbott - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric 21%
Courtney Bell - MAMMA MIA - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 13%
Charmaine Gibbs - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 13%
Lauren McKenna - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter 17%
Emily McKnight - GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 13%
Rose Treloar - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 12%
Lise Lindstrom - Salome - Opera Australia - sydney Opera House 33%
Ermonela Jahu - Anna Bolena - Opera Australia - Sydney Opera House 29%
Catherine Carby - Return of Ulysses - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 21%
I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co 30%
A TO Z OF MUSICAL SHOWSTOPPERS - Willoughby Theatre Company, Concourse Chatswood 27%
BOBBY FOX: THE IRISH BOY - Sydney Opera House 20%
Alyssa wilkins - SPIEGELESQUE TOO - Glen st 22%
Steven Kreamer - I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co 18%
Caitlin Rose - MURDER, SHE SANG - The Newsagency 16%
Sally Dashwood - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 21%
Tracey Blankenship - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 16%
Cameron Boxall - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 12%
Audrey Currie & Karen Lamont-Barnett - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 23%
Meredith Laverty - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 22%
Audrey currie - MAMMA MIA - Riverside 19%
Susan Carveth - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 57%
Marry Picard - VENUS IN FUR - 107 Projects 43%
Greg Eldridge - GHOST SONATA - Opera Centre 52%
Chas Rader-Shieber - RETURN OF ULYSSES - PINCHGUT - City Recital Hall 34%
Chas Rader-Shieber - ARTASERSE - City Recital Hall 14%
Rod Herbert - LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society 15%
Neil Gooding - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 14%
Kenney Ogilvie - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 11%
Chris Huntly-Turner / James Haxby - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 14%
Erica Lovell - GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 13%
shaun rennie - TREVOR - Kings Cross Theatre 12%
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 23%
BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 15%
INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 15%
James Wallis - Les Miserables - Manly Musical Society 17%
Sean Clarke - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 16%
Alexander Berlage - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 13%
Mehran Mortezaei - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 25%
Alexander Berlage - LORD OF THE FLIES - Sydney Theatre Company 25%
Alexander Berlage - GLORIA - Reginald Seymour Centre 16%
Alexander Berlage - LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks 48%
John Rayment - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre 24%
Ross Graham - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 14%
Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 19%
Peter Sampson - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 16%
Peter Hayward - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 14%
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 12%
INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 12%
LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society 10%
LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks 45%
Return of Ulysses - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 31%
Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 23%
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric 19%
PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 14%
GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 12%
Josh mcintosh - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 29%
Isabel Hudson - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 20%
Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 18%
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric 51%
Isabel Hudson - THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - Darlinghurst Theatre 22%
GLORIA - The Seymour Centre 15%
David Grigg - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 25%
Jessica James Moody - HERRINGBONE - Kings Cross 21%
David Grigg - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 17%
PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 52%
ONCE IN ROYAL DAVID'S CITY - NEW THEATRE 27%
VENUS IN FUR - 107 Projects 21%
Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 14%
TOBY FRANCIS - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 12%
Blake Erickson - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 9%
Asalemo Tofete - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 53%
Nick Fitzsimmons - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 18%
Elias Parker - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 16%
John Longmuir - TURANDOT - Sydney Opera House 26%
Richard Anderson - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre 26%
Russell Harcourt - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 18%
Stefanie Jones - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric 21%
Debora Kritzak - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 15%
Hannah Barn - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 11%
Emma O'Sullivan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work 33%
Shannon Ryan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work 21%
Angela Johnston - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 10%
Dominica Matthews - GHOST WIFE - Opera Centre 57%
Emily Edmonds - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 43%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor in an opera
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress in an Opera
Best Cabaret Performance
Best Cabaret Performer
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design - Musical
Best Costume Design - Play
Best Director of an Opera
Best Director/Musical
Best Director/Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Lighting Design - Musical
Best Lighting Design - Play
Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Best Music Director - Musical
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Play
Best Scenic Design - Musical
Best Scenic Design - Play
Best Sound Design - Musical
Best Sound Design - Play
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.