Final Tickets On Sale for TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Sydney Season

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL's Sydney season at Theatre Royal must close in January, 2024 and the final Sydney performances are now on sale!

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has received standing ovations at every show and rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. When the musical leaves Sydney, it will embark on a national tour with seasons confirmed and on sale in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and the late Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Since its highly anticipated premiere in May this year at Theatre Royal Sydney, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has captured the hearts of audiences with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. Featuring 23 hit songs including, “Simply The Best,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Nutbush City Limits”, “River Deep Mountain High” and “Proud Mary”, this smash hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominations including BEST MUSICAL (Tony Awards) and BEST NEW MUSICAL (Olivier Awards).

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Australian seasons:

Sydney, Theatre Royal Playing now through to January, 2024

Perth, Crown Theatre Previews from February 27, 2024

Adelaide, Festival Theatre Previews from April 24, 2024

Brisbane, Lyric Theatre QPAC Previews from July 2, 2024

Melbourne, Princess Theatre Previews from September 24, 2024

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London’s West End, where it opened to five-star reviews and continues to break box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Autumn 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the North American Tour commenced in September 2022. In 2023 alongside the Australian production, the European Production in Stuttgart, Germany opened.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, withmore concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).



