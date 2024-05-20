FORM Dance Projects Will Launch IDEA'24 Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FORM Dance Projects will launch its new annual Dance Festival IDEA - Independent Dance Exchange Australia. For four weeks across the Greater Sydney area, IDEA’24 will feature an intensive program of public performances, workshops and seminars held by local and global leadership across First Nations practice, contemporary dance and physical theatre.

In IDEA, FORM Dance has developed a new city-wide creative initiative which aims to effectively refresh the pipeline of opportunity and creative productivity within the Sydney dance sector and support recent graduates and mid-career artists.

With Sydney-wide partners Critical Path, Riverside Theatres, Brand X, Q-Topia and the Sydney Opera House, IDEA is set to be an annual hosting of master workshop programs, the development and presentation of new Australian-made work, international programming, and local/regional/international touring through FORM’s organisation, venue and festival partner networks.

IDEA’24 offers participating artists a suite of diverse development opportunities, from two-week intensives to shorter five-day deep dives. The weekly Saturday ‘Water Cooler’ will see creative leaders gather to unpack process in a shared forum with the sector colleagues, audiences and communities.

Hosting these workshops are some of the world’s most vital and in-demand choreographic voices, Crystal Pite (CA), Maxine Doyle (UK) with Gabrielle Nankivell (AU) and Hofesh Shechter (UK). Rounding off this cohort are First Nations choreographer Vicki Van Hout (AU), Sadiq Ali (UK), a queer Muslim artist working across dance, aerial and activism, and Marc Brew (AU/UK) championing a new leading voice with disability.

Dates: From 19 August 2024

More information: https://www.form.org.au/



