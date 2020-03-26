Ensemble Theatre Releases Statement Thanking Patrons For Support

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre said that the encouraging support from its loyal patrons and theatregoers during one of the most difficult times the theatre and arts sector has ever faced is incredibly uplifting in a devastating time.

Last week, David Williamson 's play, Crunch Time, was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus. This had never happened in Ensemble's 61 year history. In just a few days many of Ensemble's subscribers who had purchased tickets to the sold out play have donated it back to the theatre which is encouraging.

Read the statement below:

"When there are difficult times in our society, people often turn to the arts for inspiration and comfort. At times like this it is very heartening to have such good will and support from our audiences particularly as everyone is going through such uncertainty. It means a lot to us and will go some way to help us survive but we must do everything we can possibly do to open the doors again of Australia's longest running independent Theatre. We will be back making theatre as soon as we get the all clear and we all feel safe," said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.





"Every day we are receiving encouraging messages of support for our much loved theatre. It makes a huge difference to everyone at this unprecedented time," added Mark Kilmurry.