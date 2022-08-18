EDGE Sydenham Festival Celebrates Postcode 2044 This Weekend

EDGE Sydenham continues this weekend with a free day and night program that showcases all that Postcode 2044 and the Inner West is has to offer and is famous for. Home to the highest population of cultural sector workers in Australia. This is your chance to discover where and how art is made and who is making it. Be the first to witness brand new works conceived and created across theatre, dance, and visual arts.

Saturday 20 August

EDGE Celebrate Postcode 2044

Sydenham Green, Unwins Bridge Road and Railway Road

From 10am Dorothy the Dinosaur will be performing some of her favourite Wiggly tunes. Did you know...Dorothy was conceived in Newtown, in the Inner West? Dorothy comes to EDGE Celebrate 2044 for a very special show with her loved local Community.

Dorothy The Dinosaur will be joined by The Soul Movers (including Murray, a founder of The Wiggles) performing new works composed with students from Tempe High School.

You will have the chance to learn physical theatre with Legs On the Wall, to skate or paint your own skateboard. Or join in creating bold public art installations.

Developed through EDGE artist in residence programs, be the first to see new works by Shaun Parker & Company, Sair Solidair, Wendy Yu, Living Room Theatre and more.

From 4pm, explore Tortuga Studios' apocalyptic night playground - GLITCH. With its fractured light, warped sound and large-scale installations, this multimedia event features some of Sydney's leading industrial artists, performers, and live music.