Daniel Johns Will Appear in Conversation: What If The Future Never Happened?

Daniel Johns will be back on stage for the first time in over five years with In Conversation: What If The Future Never Happened? kicking off this Saturday 1 November at Sydney's State Theatre. The tour then hits Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne this November – and trust us, you won't want to miss it.

With Newcastle and Brisbane shows already sold out, final tickets remain for Sydney's opening night this weekend, as well as Melbourne's Palais Theatre on Thursday 13 November. Grab them now via frontiertouring.com/danieljohns.

These are one-of-a-kind nights of storytelling, film, and music with one of Australia's most iconic and enigmatic artists. Each evening celebrates the worldwide premiere of Johns' highly anticipated short film, What If The Future Never Happened?, and features an intimate, hour-plus conversation where Daniel shares his creative secrets, never-before-seen photos and footage, unreleased demos, and music spanning his Silverchair days to his acclaimed solo work.

Joining Daniel onstage to guide the chaos is beloved broadcaster, musician and unicorn, Double J's Dylan Lewis (aka D Lord The Prophet), alongside Luke Eblen (Creative Director). Lewis will take the mic as MC, alongside Ebflow and Dr Dream. Known for his infectious energy, quick wit and deep love of music, Dylan first burst into living rooms as the host of ABC's cult '90s music show Recovery, redefining how a generation connected with live music.

Since then, Dylan's carved out a celebrated career across radio and television, from winning hearts (and trophies) on Celebrity Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, to soundtracking lives on Double J, triple j, Nova and beyond. Whether on stage with one of his funk bands or choirs, or behind the mic on the radio or in front of the camera on telly, Dylan brings a rare mix of warmth, chaos and rizz – the perfect guide for an unforgettable night of conversation, storytelling and sonic exploration with Daniel. He loves you. Boom.

This is your chance to be part of something truly unrepeatable – an evening of deep dives, stories, music, and surprises with Daniel Johns as he celebrates What If The Future Never Happened? and the 30th anniversary of Frogstomp. Don't wait. Tickets are nearly gone!

About Daniel Johns

With six #1 albums and a career marked by reinvention, Daniel Johns stands as the most decorated Australian songwriter of his generation. As the frontman of Silverchair, he led the band to an unprecedented run: five studio albums between 1995 and 2007, each debuting at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and collectively selling more than 10 million copies worldwide. Along the way, Johns became the first artist in history to claim APRA's Songwriter of the Year award three times, cementing his reputation as one our most innovative musicians.