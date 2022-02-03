Dale Burridge Brings AT THE CROSSROADS to Hayes Theatre Co in April

After stepping away from musical theatre stages for over 20 years, one of Australia's leading men, and the original Raoul in the Australian Premiere Production of The Phantom of the Opera, Dale Burridge returns to the stage with a funny, moving, heartfelt exploration of the highs and lows of a life spent on, and off, the stage.

This deeply personal and intimate piece covers, wild adventures, bullying, sexuality, ageism, depression, backstage stories and of course Covid. Above all is a tale of survival and an exploration of the many twists and turns of a life spent across many fields in show biz.

"We had so much fun putting this show together," said creator and star Dale Burridge. "I can't believe some of situations I got myself into and now it's all in the show for everyone to see! Now I get share it with Sydney at the Hayes. Its raw, real and very funny!"

Highlighting Dale Burridge's powerhouse vocal talent, the show incorporates songs from many of the world's best loved musicals: The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Anything Goes, Oklahoma, Dr. Doolittle, Scrooge, Chess, The Roar of the Greasepaint the Smell of the Crowd, Man of La Mancha and more.

Co-written by Dale Burridge & Martin Crewes Directed by Martin Crewes Musical Director - Bev Kennedy

"Having known Dale for so long and been privy to so many of the ups and downs of his life and career I was absolutely thrilled when he asked me to collaborate with him on this deeply personal, funny and revealing piece," said Director and Collaborator Martin Crewes. "His bravery, honesty, generosity and wicked sense of humour have made the whole experience a complete joy"

"We really worked to ensure that from the first note to the last the audience is immersed in the often hysterical highs and lows of a life spent in the theatre, complete with a soundtrack of many of the best loved favourites you'd expect plus a few surprises."

Performances run April 7-10.

Tickets on sale via Hayes Theatre at https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/at-the-crossroads/