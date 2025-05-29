CÃ©zanne to Giacometti: Exclusive Exhibition Opens at the National Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Modernist masterpieces are now on display in the National Gallery of Australiaâ€™s major new exhibition â€“Â CÃ©zanne to Giacometti: highlights from Museum Berggruen / Neue Nationalgalerie.

Exclusive to Kamberri/Canberra, this landmark exhibition showcases works by some of the greatest artists of the 20th century, including Paul CÃ©zanne, Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, Henri Matisse, Paul Klee and Alberto Giacometti. Curated in partnership with Berlinâ€™s Museum Berggruen, the works are presented alongside Australiaâ€™s national collection to examine how the revolutionary ideas of modern art spread and inspired developments in both European and Australian modernism.

CÃ©zanne to GiacomettiÂ is on display from 31 May to 21 September 2025 and marks the first time works of art from this renowned German collection will be shown in Australia. Bringing together over 80 works from the Museum Berggruen collection with over 75 works from the National Galleryâ€™s collection, the exhibition offers local audiences a rare opportunity to experience masterpieces that shaped the course of modern art â€“ from here and abroad.

The exhibition begins with the revolutionary ideas of CÃ©zanne, whose experiments with perspective, colour and form broke tradition and influenced generations of artists. His legacy is reflected in the work of Picasso, Matisse, Klee and others who pushed the boundaries of artistic expression in the 20th century. While many of these artists worked in Paris, their ideas spread globally and transformed Australian art in parallel.

CÃ©zanne to GiacomettiÂ brings these global connections to life, presenting a genealogy of artists who have influenced one another across time, highlighting Australian art's connections to, and encounters with, the European avant-garde. Through an expansive exhibition experience, audiences will have the opportunity to explore artistic revolutions in perspective, colour, subject matter and materials that occurred over a 100-year period in Europe and Australia.

Fostered by Nicolas Berggruen, the son of Heinz Berggruen, during his visit to the National Gallery in 2023, this remarkable partnership with Museum Berggruen places works from their prestigious collection in dialogue with Australiaâ€™s national collection.

Nicolas Berggruen:Â â€˜As the Berggruen Museum collection journeys around the world, its stop at the exceptional National Gallery of Australia is a tribute to the enduring inspiration of Europeâ€™s great modern masters. Weâ€™re honoured to bring these works into dialogue with the National Galleryâ€™s remarkable collection and the vibrant cultural landscape of Australia.â€™

Dr Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery: â€˜TheÂ CÃ©zanne to GiacomettiÂ exhibition exemplifies the power of international collaboration. The exhibition highlights the connections between European and Australian art history, telling an expansive story of art in the modern era. While the physical distance between Europe and Australia is great, the personal and artistic connections between artists of both continents bridges this distance. I thank Nicolas Berggruen and the Museum Berggruen staff for entrusting your collection with the National Gallery of Australia. I am so grateful for such a fulsome collaboration to bring our two institutions together. We look forward to the inspiration and insights this exhibition will bring to our audiences.â€™

The exhibition is accompanied by a richly illustrated publication that explores the relationships between the two collections and the broader history of modernism. A vibrant program of public programs and digital experiences includes an audio tour narrated by Australian writer Bri Lee, a short exhibition film and an interactive play space designed by Gadigal Nura/Sydney-based contemporary artist Dr SannÃ© Mestrom.

This unique opportunity to bring one of Europeâ€™s foremost collections of modern art to Australia is testament to the generosity of Museum Berggruen and the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, Germany, and the members of the Berggruen family. The collection was assembled by prominent art dealer Heinz Berggruen (1914â€“2007), who, after fleeing Germany ahead of the Second World War, lived in Paris for more than 50 years and formed close relationships with boundary-pushing artists. After returning to Berlin late in life, he sold the majority of his collection to the German government, ensuring its preservation and public access.

Klaus Biesenbach, Director, Neue Nationalgalerieâ€”Stiftung, PreuÃŸischer Kulturbesitz, Berlin: â€˜As you exploreÂ CÃ©zanne to Giacometti, I encourage you to engage with each artwork not just as an isolated piece but as part of a larger conversation â€” a dialogue that spans continents and generations.â€™

Exhibition organised in partnership with Berlinâ€™s Museum Berggruen / Neue Nationalgalerie.

National Gallery Curators:Â David Greenhalgh, Curator, International Art, Deirdre Cannon, Assistant Curator, Australian Art and Simeran Maxwell, Associate Curator, Australian Art

Museum Berggruen Curators:Â Dr Gabriel Montua, Head of the Museum Berggruen and Natalie Zimmer, Curator, Museum Berggruen

