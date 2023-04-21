Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Critical Stages Touring Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Robbi commences his role with Critical Stages Touring immediately.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Critical Stages Touring Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Chair of Critical Stages Touring (CST), Mark Thomas, confirmed Robbi James as new Chief Executive Officer and Director of Critical Stages Touring, Australia's national touring theatre company.

"We are delighted that Robbi has accepted our offer to become the CEO/Director of Critical Stages Touring" Mark Thomas said.

Robbi James steps into the role after four years as the company's Marketing and Engagement Manager, during which time he also helped establish independent production house Rogue Projects as their Executive Creative Producer.

Prior to joining CST, Robbi enjoyed a successful career across media, retail, communications, and business development. He completed a Masters of Arts Management at the Sydney Opera House with the Australian Institute of Music in 2018.

Working closely with our small and talented CST team in Sydney, Robbi is tasked with leading the organisation and shaping the development of strategies that contribute to the company's sustainability, and the sustainability of the broader small and medium theatre sector.

"After an exhaustive process the board is convinced that Robbi is the right person at the right time at this stage in the company's development", commented Mark, "His ideas for the future of Critical Stages Touring will breathe some fresh air into our offer and the sector. I look forward to what the future holds".

Speaking about his appointment, newly appointed CEO and Director Robbi James said: "Critical Stages Touring plays a vital role in the nation's independent theatre ecology, most importantly in venues and communities in regional, remote, and rural Australia. I'm deeply passionate about the quality and potential of independent storytellers, and I'm looking forward to building on CST's amazing production history to continue bringing new experiences to audiences everywhere."

Mark Thomas also thanked Scarlet McGlynn, who has been acting in the role of CEO at Critical Stages Touring for the past 4 months. "The board and I thank Scarlet for stepping into the breach during a very busy time for the organisation. Without any hiccups she has led the team into a packed schedule with eleven shows touring the nation."

Robbi commences his role with Critical Stages Touring immediately.



Abi Adriano Will Play Kim in MISS SAIGON in Australia Photo
Abi Adriano Will Play Kim in MISS SAIGON in Australia
Opera Australia has announced that young Australian singer Abigail Adriano will make her mainstage lead debut after landing the coveted role of Kim in Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new Australian production of Boublil and Schönberg’s award winning musical Miss Saigon, premiering at the Sydney Opera House in August 2023.
Australias Top Comedians Will Embark on Tour Next Month Photo
Australia's Top Comedians Will Embark on Tour Next Month
A superb line-up of some of Australia’s best stand-up comedians will be sharing stories from around the world in an all new tour.
CLYDES Makes Australian Premiere Next Month Photo
CLYDE'S Makes Australian Premiere Next Month
This May, Ensemble Theatre will present the Australian premiere of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway comedy, Clyde’s; a fiery, sandwich-slinging social commentary by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat). 
Staged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors Fund Photo
Staged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' Fund
Lambert House Enterprises presents its latest performance – a staged reading of The Disappearance at the New Theatre in Newtown on Wednesday May 3rd at 8pm. A re-working of the classic book The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear, the play is also a partial adaptation of the screenplay Baxter by Reginald Rose (Twelve Angry Men).

More Hot Stories For You


Abi Adriano Will Play Kim in MISS SAIGON in AustraliaAbi Adriano Will Play Kim in MISS SAIGON in Australia
April 20, 2023

Opera Australia has announced that young Australian singer Abigail Adriano will make her mainstage lead debut after landing the coveted role of Kim in Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new Australian production of Boublil and Schönberg’s award winning musical Miss Saigon, premiering at the Sydney Opera House in August 2023.
Australia's Top Comedians Will Embark on Tour Next MonthAustralia's Top Comedians Will Embark on Tour Next Month
April 19, 2023

A superb line-up of some of Australia’s best stand-up comedians will be sharing stories from around the world in an all new tour.
CLYDE'S Makes Australian Premiere Next MonthCLYDE'S Makes Australian Premiere Next Month
April 19, 2023

This May, Ensemble Theatre will present the Australian premiere of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway comedy, Clyde’s; a fiery, sandwich-slinging social commentary by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat). 
Staged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' FundStaged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' Fund
April 14, 2023

Lambert House Enterprises presents its latest performance – a staged reading of The Disappearance at the New Theatre in Newtown on Wednesday May 3rd at 8pm. A re-working of the classic book The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear, the play is also a partial adaptation of the screenplay Baxter by Reginald Rose (Twelve Angry Men).
Jopuka Productions Presents THE BOYS ON THE BUS From Multi Award Winning Playwright Jamie HornsbyJopuka Productions Presents THE BOYS ON THE BUS From Multi Award Winning Playwright Jamie Hornsby
April 13, 2023

Jopuka Productions, a leading Australian youth theatre company, has announced the opening of their first brand new theatre work of their 2023 season, The Boys on the Bus. Written by multi-award-winning playwright Jamie Hornsby, this gritty and gripping coming of age drama promises to be a raw and raucous examination of class, identity, despair, masculinity, and the stuff that goes on at 2am in the carpark of the 24-hour bakery.
share