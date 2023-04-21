Critical Stages Touring Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Chair of Critical Stages Touring (CST), Mark Thomas, confirmed Robbi James as new Chief Executive Officer and Director of Critical Stages Touring, Australia's national touring theatre company.

"We are delighted that Robbi has accepted our offer to become the CEO/Director of Critical Stages Touring" Mark Thomas said.

Robbi James steps into the role after four years as the company's Marketing and Engagement Manager, during which time he also helped establish independent production house Rogue Projects as their Executive Creative Producer.

Prior to joining CST, Robbi enjoyed a successful career across media, retail, communications, and business development. He completed a Masters of Arts Management at the Sydney Opera House with the Australian Institute of Music in 2018.

Working closely with our small and talented CST team in Sydney, Robbi is tasked with leading the organisation and shaping the development of strategies that contribute to the company's sustainability, and the sustainability of the broader small and medium theatre sector.

"After an exhaustive process the board is convinced that Robbi is the right person at the right time at this stage in the company's development", commented Mark, "His ideas for the future of Critical Stages Touring will breathe some fresh air into our offer and the sector. I look forward to what the future holds".

Speaking about his appointment, newly appointed CEO and Director Robbi James said: "Critical Stages Touring plays a vital role in the nation's independent theatre ecology, most importantly in venues and communities in regional, remote, and rural Australia. I'm deeply passionate about the quality and potential of independent storytellers, and I'm looking forward to building on CST's amazing production history to continue bringing new experiences to audiences everywhere."

Mark Thomas also thanked Scarlet McGlynn, who has been acting in the role of CEO at Critical Stages Touring for the past 4 months. "The board and I thank Scarlet for stepping into the breach during a very busy time for the organisation. Without any hiccups she has led the team into a packed schedule with eleven shows touring the nation."

Robbi commences his role with Critical Stages Touring immediately.