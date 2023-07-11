Christian Hull Will Embark on Australian Tour in September

Christian Hull has an Only Fans. He is also an award-nominated comedian, content creator and best-selling author with over 670 million views on his hilarious videos.

In the eighteen months or so since his ‘What A Mess’ tour sold out theatres and comedy festivals all over Australia, adding dates to meet demand along the way, Christian has been busy as he continues to take over the world online and in people’s hearts and minds with his constantly hilarious content and the scandalous swag in his "Fuck Off Shop".

Now he is back on tour with a swathe of new stories to tell! The four-state tour kicks off with two shows in Melbourne on Fri 8 and Sat 9 Sep at The Comic’s Lounge before heading to the Astor Theatre Perth on Fri 15 Sep and Sydney's Factory Theatre on Fri 22 Sep. Then it's back to his home ground of Brisbane for a huge show at The Fortitude Music Hall on Sat 30 Sep. We love to see it!

Best recognised for his enthusiasm over a t-shirt folder, excitement over guessing paint colours, reactions to content like 5-minute craft hacks and trying to find the soy sauce Coles mini, Christian brings that same irrepressible, infectious energy to his live shows.

With content that never fails to hit, Christian has earned over 66M likes and 1.7M followers on TikTok, 1.2M on Facebook and 265K+ Instagram followers – with a whopping total of 3.3M+ followers across social media. With his debut live stand-up show ‘Complete Drivel’ selling 7889 of a possible 7890 tickets, Christian extended the tour and added shows to meet demand. His follow-up ‘What A Mess’ proved another smashing success, with Christian continuing to bring the ebullient, infectious energy from his videos to live shows, making TimeOut Sydney’s ‘Best Comedians We Saw At Sydney Comedy Festival’ list in 2022.

Despite Christian’s assertion that his Complete Drivel podcast was ‘a complete waste of time’, the frank, honest and customarily kooky podcast was a mainstay in the iTunes Top 50. With his fiercely loyal, highly engaged fan base, his no-filter memoir Leave Me Alone was an instant best-seller, and landed in the Top 10 for Booktopia’s Favourite Australian Book Award.

Beloved by his community for hilariously, openly and candidly talking about his disaster of a life, Christian is back with a brand new live comedy show.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public this Friday 14 July at 11am local times - you won’t want to miss out on the joy that is Christian Hull, live on stage.

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE FRI 8 SEP & SAT 9 SEP

7pm @ The Comic’s Lounge

TICKETS

PERTH FRI 15 SEP

8pm @ Astor Theatre

TICKETS

SYDNEY FRI 22 SEP

8pm @ Factory Theatre

TICKETS

BRISBANE SAT 30 SEP

8pm @ The Fortitude Music Hall

TICKETS