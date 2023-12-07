Cast Announced For The Australian Premiere Of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

The critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award winning production of The Lehman Trilogy premieres at the Theatre Royal Sydney from 21 February 2024.  

By: Dec. 07, 2023

The producers, the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, in association with Trafalgar  Entertainment, announced today that Aaron Krohn, Howard W. Overshown and Adrian Schiller will play the Lehman brothers, and a cast of characters including their sons and grandsons, when the  critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award winning production of The Lehman Trilogy premieres at the  Theatre Royal Sydney from 21 February 2024.  

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Academy Award, Tony Award,  and Golden Globe winner, Sam Mendes with set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is an  extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts on a single evening. Due to popular demand the  production has been extended until 24 March 2024. 

Aaron Krohn will play the role of Mayer Lehman. Credits include Sam Mendes' production of As You  Like It (2010) with The Bridge Project, Mendes' transatlantic collaboration with the Old Vic and the  Brooklyn Academy of Music spanning three years and travelling to 15 international cities and Mendes'  Tony-winning production of Cabaret (2014), co-directed with choreographer Rob Marshall for  Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway. 

Howard W. Overshown will reprise his performance of Emanuel Lehman, a role he played at the  Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (2022). Credits include Sam Mendes' production of Richard III for  The Bridge Project (2012) and A Soldier's Play, Roundabout Theatre Company (2020). 

Adrian Schiller will play the role of Henry Lehman. Credits include Yaël Farber's production of The  Crucible, Old Vic (2014), Benedict Andrews' production of Three Sisters, Young Vic (2012) and Abigail  Graham's production of The Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare's Globe (2022).

They will be joined by pianist, Cat Beveridge. 

Ravi Aujla will play the role of Janitor and the understudy role of Emanuel Lehman. Performing the  other understudy roles, are Leighton Pugh as Henry Lehman, Simon Victor as Mayer Lehman and  Anyssa Neumann as the alternate pianist. Further casting to be announced. 

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside  dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins.  163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy,  triggering the largest financial crisis in history. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history,  The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of  the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. 

Mendes is joined by set designer, Es Devlin; costume designer, Katrina Lindsay; video designer,  Luke Halls; lighting designer Jon Clark; composer and sound designer, Nick Powell; co-sound  designer, Dominic Bilkey; music director, Candida Caldicot; movement director, Polly Bennett and International Tour Director, Rory McGregor, in collaboration with West End Director, Zoé Ford  Burnett. 

This production of The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by Neal Street Productions and  developed and co-produced with the National Theatre premiering in the Lyttelton theatre in 2018. An  acclaimed sold-out run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019 followed with The Lehman  Trilogy returning to London for a 16-week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End from in  summer 2019. Following Broadway's 18-month shutdown, The Lehman Trilogy was the first British  play to return to Broadway — where it had previously played four performances in March 2020 — for a  much-lauded limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre from September 2021 until January 2022.  It was the most awarded play on Broadway that year, winning Best Play, Best Director, Best Set  Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Actor at the Tony Awards. It also won the Drama League  Award for Best Play and six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Play. The Lehman Trilogy transferred to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from March until April 2022, before returning to  London's West End in 2023 for a 17-week sold-out run.  

Prior to this, the world premiere of Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo  Teatro in Milan in 2015. It turned out to be Artistic Director Luca Ronconi's final production before his  death. A long-term admirer of Ronconi's, Sam Mendes was inspired to begin planning an English  adaptation for Neal Street Productions. Ben Power was commissioned by Neal Street Productions to  create a new version of this epic play, using a literal English translation by Mirella Cheeseman.  

The Lehman Trilogy is presented by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions in association  with Trafalgar Entertainment. 

 

 

Dates: 21 February – 24 March 2024 

Opening Night: 24 February, 7pm 

Website: thelehmantrilogy.com.au 

Box Office: Click Here 

Venue Address: Theatre Royal Sydney 108 King St, Sydney, 2000 

Performances: 1pm and 7pm

Tickets: From $69* (Booking fees apply) 

Running Time: 3 hours, 35 mins 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

