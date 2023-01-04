Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This Month

The musical must close Sunday 29 January.

Jan. 04, 2023 Â 
COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This Month

Sydney, this is your last chance to experience the Tony and Olivier Award winning hit musical that has welcomed the world, so wherever you're from, the doors open - come on in to the Theatre Royal Sydney. COME FROM AWAY must close Sunday 29 January.

COME FROM AWAY shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives.

COME FROM AWAY garnered rave reviews when it opened in Sydney and continuous to receive rapturous standing ovations at every performance for its triumphant final Sydney season.

Awarded the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical, Christopher Ashley's production guides audiences through a colourful and spirited cast of characters, brought to life by the Olivier Award-winning writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

The outstanding hand-picked ensemble includes Kyle Brown, Zoe Gertz, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Douglas Hansell, Kat Harrison, Joe Kosky, Phillip Lowe, Joseph Naim, Sarah Nairne, Natalie O'Donnell, Emma Powell, David Silvestri, together with Kaya Byrne, Jeremy Carver-James, Noni McCallum, Michael Lee Porter, Alana Tranter and Jasmine Vaughns.




The Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash Will Celebrate Final Weeks of CINDERELLA Photo
The Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash Will Celebrate Final Weeks of CINDERELLA in Sydney
To celebrate the final three weeks of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, the production and leading Australian footwear and accessories brand Nine West, have continued their exclusive partnership on the tour.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On AMADEUS Photo
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On AMADEUS
AMADEUS A tour de force. Michael Sheen is sublime. As part of the Sydney Opera Housesâ€™ 50th anniversary program, AMADEUS by Peter Schaffer is Co-presented and produced by leading Sydney-based independent theatre presenter Red Line Productions.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; Seymour Ce Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; Seymour Centre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED Photo
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On VELVET REWIRED
VELVET REWIRED, The Ultimate In Feel-Good Entertainment

More Hot Stories For You


The Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash Will Celebrate Final Weeks of CINDERELLA in SydneyThe Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash Will Celebrate Final Weeks of CINDERELLA in Sydney
January 3, 2023

To celebrate the final three weeks of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, the production and leading Australian footwear and accessories brand Nine West, have continued their exclusive partnership on the tour.
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns To The Concourse Theatre In 2023LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns To The Concourse Theatre In 2023
December 20, 2022

After having to pause the production of La Cage aux Folles due to COVID-19, the show will be returning to Sydney with new dates at The Concourse Theatre in Chatswood from 1 February 2023 and the producers are thrilled to re-confirm that Paul Capsis will be taking the lead role as Albin.
Glen Street Theatre Offers Jam-Packed and Inclusive 2023 ProgramGlen Street Theatre Offers Jam-Packed and Inclusive 2023 Program
December 20, 2022

Covering a spectrum of entertainment, the Glen Steet Theatre 2023 program offers everything from stellar musical performances featuring Marcia Hines, John Waters and Karen Knowles, to stand-up comedy and much-loved books brought to life on stage like The Twits, Are We There Yet? and Possum Magic.
OTHERING Comes to Sydney Festival Next MonthOTHERING Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month
December 20, 2022

Little Big Woman Productions will premiere Debra Keenahanâ€™s provocative one-woman performance, Othering from 13th to 15th January at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival.Â 
MESSAGE BANK Comes to Sydney Festival Next MonthMESSAGE BANK Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month
December 20, 2022

Operated Coin presents Message Bank, at Paramatta Square as part of Sydney Festival from 13 â€“ 21 January 2023. Delving into the world of digital theatre, this free event is the Paramatta-based creative studioâ€™s latest immersive audio experience, created in partnership with City of Paramatta, Create NSW and Australia Council for the Arts.
share