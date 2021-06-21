CHASING SMOKE Will Be Performed at Riverside Theatres Next Month

Witness the internationally toured and multi-award winning, Chasing Smoke, presented by an ensemble of all First Nations circus performers with Casus Circus at Riverside Theatres from 14th July to 17th July. As acrobats fill the stage with momentum and stillness, with strength and fragility, audience will be overwhelmed with breathless emotions.

Tumbling through life while juggling an existence where Australia's First Nations culture, tradition and lands are under threat, Casus Circus stomp, dance, flip and weave their message showcasing a people not defeated by adversity, but instead, celebrating survival, modern-day Aboriginality and pride. The world's oldest living civilisation is the life force that empowers the stories within Chasing Smoke told through the lens of Australia's only all First Nations circus ensemble, giving audiences a more holistic look at Aboriginal Australia than in our history books.

Chasing Smoke is directed by Natano Fa'anana, (Polytoxic's Briefs: All Male Review), co-directed by Jesse Scott (Casus Circus' You & I) and stars Lara Croydon, a proud Gudjala Kabulba woman (2high Festival 2016's NAKED), Ally Humphries, a proud Wakka Wakka woman (Melba Spiegeltent's Corked Up), Harley Mann, a Wakka Wakka man (Aerialize's Insomni-Air), Dylan Singh, a Wiradjuri man (Circus Oz's Precarious), Pearl Thompson, a proud Aboriginal woman (awarded Australian Circus Festival 2019's Indigenous Australian Circus Artist), Dale Woodbridge-Brown, a Kamilaroi man (Circus Oz's Briefs: Close Encounters).

Tickets: Adults $44, Concession $40, 30 & Under $35, 18 & Under $31, Groups 8+ $40, Students/ Teachers $23, Workshops and Performance Bundles $40. Transaction fee $4.60.

Bookings via riversideparramatta.com.au, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office from one hour prior to performance.