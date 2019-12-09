BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards Update: MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Australia - Sydney:

Best Actor in a Musical

Marcus James Hurley - KINKY BOOTS - Rockdale Musical Society 18%

Adam Scicluna - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 13%

Toby Francis - ONCE - Darlinghurst Theatre 11%

Best Actor in a Play

Rowan Witt - GLORIA - Reginald Seymour Centre 14%

Gareth Isaac - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter 13%

Chris Huntly-Turner - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 11%

Best Actor in an opera

Leigh Melrose - Whitely - Opera Australia - Sydney Opera House 26%

John Longmuir - WOZZECK - Sydney Opera House 18%

John Longmuir - GHOST SONATA - The Opera Centre 16%

Best Actress in a Musical

Natalie Abbott - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric 21%

Courtney Bell - MAMMA MIA - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 14%

Charmaine Gibbs - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Play

Lauren McKenna - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter 16%

Emily McKnight - GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 14%

Rose Treloar - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 12%

Best Actress in an Opera

Lise Lindstrom - Salome - Opera Australia - sydney Opera House 34%

Ermonela Jahu - Anna Bolena - Opera Australia - Sydney Opera House 28%

Catherine Carby - Return of Ulysses - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 22%

Best Cabaret Performance

I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co 32%

A TO Z OF MUSICAL SHOWSTOPPERS - Willoughby Theatre Company, Concourse Chatswood 26%

BOBBY FOX: THE IRISH BOY - Sydney Opera House 19%

Best Cabaret Performer

Alyssa wilkins - SPIEGELESQUE TOO - Glen st 24%

Steven Kreamer - I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co 20%

Caitlin Rose - MURDER, SHE SANG - The Newsagency 15%

Best Choreographer

Sally Dashwood - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 22%

Tracey Blankenship - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 16%

Yvette Lee - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 12%

Best Costume Design - Musical

Audrey Currie & Karen Lamont-Barnett - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 23%

Meredith Laverty - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 23%

Audrey currie - MAMMA MIA - Riverside 18%

Best Costume Design - Play

Susan Carveth - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 58%

Marry Picard - VENUS IN FUR - 107 Projects 42%

Best Director of an Opera

Greg Eldridge - GHOST SONATA - Opera Centre 52%

Chas Rader-Shieber - RETURN OF ULYSSES - PINCHGUT - City Recital Hall 35%

Chas Rader-Shieber - ARTASERSE - City Recital Hall 13%

Best Director/Musical

Rod Herbert - LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society 15%

Neil Gooding - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 14%

Kenney Ogilvie - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 11%

Best Director/Play

Chris Huntly-Turner / James Haxby - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 15%

Erica Lovell - GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 13%

Shaun Rennie - TREVOR - Kings Cross Theatre 11%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 24%

INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 15%

BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 14%

Best Lighting Design - Musical

James Wallis - Les Miserables - Manly Musical Society 17%

Sean Clarke - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 17%

Alexander Berlage - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 13%

Best Lighting Design - Play

Alexander Berlage - LORD OF THE FLIES - Sydney Theatre Company 26%

Mehran Mortezaei - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 24%

Alexander Berlage - GLORIA - Reginald Seymour Centre 16%

Best Lighting Design of an Opera

Alexander Berlage - LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks 47%

John Rayment - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre 27%

Ross Graham - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 13%

Best Music Director - Musical

Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 19%

Peter Sampson - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 15%

Peter Hayward - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 13%

Best Musical

MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 13%

INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 12%

LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society 10%

Best Opera

LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks 46%

Return of Ulysses - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 30%

Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 24%

Best Play

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric 18%

PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 14%

GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 12%

Best Scenic Design - Musical

Josh mcintosh - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 29%

Isabel Hudson - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 21%

Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 18%

Best Scenic Design - Play

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric 50%

Isabel Hudson - THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - Darlinghurst Theatre 24%

GLORIA - The Seymour Centre 15%

Best Sound Design - Musical

David Grigg - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 25%

Jessica James Moody - HERRINGBONE - Kings Cross 20%

David Grigg - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 16%

Best Sound Design - Play

PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 54%

ONCE IN ROYAL DAVID'S CITY - NEW THEATRE 26%

VENUS IN FUR - 107 Projects 20%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 15%

TOBY FRANCIS - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 12%

Blake Erickson - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Asalemo Tofete - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 53%

Nick Fitzsimmons - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 18%

Elias Parker - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 16%

Best Supporting Actor in an Opera

John Longmuir - TURANDOT - Sydney Opera House 27%

Richard Anderson - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre 26%

Russell Harcourt - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 18%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Stefanie Jones - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric 21%

Debora Kritzak - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 15%

Hannah Barn - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Emma O'Sullivan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work 35%

Shannon Ryan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work 20%

Natasha McDonald - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 10%

Best Supporting Actress in an Opera

Dominica Matthews - GHOST WIFE - Opera Centre 57%

Emily Edmonds - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 43%

