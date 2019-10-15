Brand New Improvised Musical Comedy Show Hits Cafe Lounge

One of Sydney's hottest comedy venues, Cafe Lounge Surry Hills, plays host to a brand new Musical Comedy show that has to be seen to be believed. Hosted, played and sung by Sarah Gaul (HOT MESS, TONIGHTLY) and Jacinta Gregory (HOLT! THE MUSICAL), this show is your classic inner-west EP launch - except every single song is totally improvised based on suggestions from the audience.

Featuring guitar by virtuoso Adam Disney, a special guest appearance by Green-Room nominee Rob Johnson (who you'll recognise from Calamity Jane at Belvoir, or The Torrents at STC), and a live cover-art station where attendees can design the EP cover (with crayons, of course) - this is a riotous night of music and comedy not to be missed.

Sarah Gaul is an accomplished musical comedian, improvisor + writer. She has toured her one-woman musical comedy show right around the world, and has appeared alongside names like Jim Gaffigan, Dan Soder + Janeane Garofolo in a year spent doing shows in New York. She was a featured musical guest on ABC's TONIGHTLY, has won the National Theatresports Title, and is the star of brand new Australian feature film HOT MESS, which played to rave reviews at Seattle International Film Festival, Perth Revelation Film Festival + Sydney Underground Film Festival. HOT MESS is set for international release later this year.

Jacinta Gregory is an award-winning musical comedian + composer who has performed in Adelaide, Perth, and Sydney as part of fringe festivals, co-wrote the sell out show "Holt! The musical" which premiered at the Seymour centre, and recently performed her debut sell out Sydney Comedy Festival solo show "Depression: the musical" at the Factory theatre. A RAW semi-finalist, and Cranston Cup grand finalist, she now co-runs popular queer comedy room Birdcage Comedy, and improvised talk show The Laugh Tub.

Date: Sunday 27th October (monthly, 4th Sunday of the month)

Time: 7pm (running time 1.5 hours with interval)

Location: The Cafe Lounge, 277 Goulburn St, Surry Hills

Tickets: $10, available online here - https://bit.ly/2MLs3l6 - or at the door for cash





