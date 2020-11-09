Belvoir Reveals Part One Of Productions For 2021

Belvoir's 2021 season continues to celebrate outstanding established and emerging voices and great Australian storytelling.

Belvoir has announced the productions making up the first part of their 2021 season. In recognition of the unpredictable times at hand, the first announcement reveals the shows that will take to the stage from February to September 2021, with the second announcement to be shared in early 2021.

Comprising of four brand new shows and the welcome return of two 'all-time best' shows, Belvoir's 2021 season continues to celebrate outstanding established and emerging voices and great Australian storytelling, as we all optimistically turn to a new kind of normal.

BELVOIR'S 2021 SEASON - PART ONE

FANGIRLS:

SAT 30 JAN - SAT 20 FEB, AT THE SEYMOUR CENTRE

Back after an overwhelming sell-out debut season is thrilling new musical Fangirls. Written by the superb young talent, Yve Blake, the fun is bolstered by a vibrant and eclectic cast who perfectly embody the frenzy of the digital spaces young fangirls inhabit. It returns as an award-winning show, as Winner of Best Production of a Mainstage Musical at the Sydney Theatre Awards and Best Musical or Cabaret at the Queensland Matilda Awards.

Book, music and lyrics by Yve Blake

Director Paige Rattray

Associate Director Carissa Licciardello

With a cast including Aydan, Chika Ikogwe, Shubshri Kandiah, Ayesha Madon and James Majoos, Karis Oka

STOP GIRL:

20 MARCH - 25 APRIL

The premiere of a new play from Walkley Award-winning ABC foreign correspondent Sally Sara. A fictional drama that asks how we get back to 'normal' life after being ripped away from it, Stop Girl is a ratbaggy, wise play told through the unerring eye of one of the country's great journos.

Written by Sally Sara

Directed by Anne-Louise Sarks

With a cast including Sheridan Harbridge

A ROOM OF ONE'S OWN:

6 MAY - 23 MAY

Back by popular demand, the magnetic Anita Hegh will reprise her role in this return season of 2020's production A Room of One's Own. Rippling with passion, Virginia Woolf's A Room of One's Own is arguably one of the finest pieces of writing in the last hundred years. Woolf's essay has been painstakingly adapted by Carissa Licciardello and Tom Wright, and stars Anita Hegh and Ella Prince.

Written by Virginia Woolf

Adapted for the stage by Carissa Licciardello and Tom Wright

Directed by Carissa Licciardello

With a cast including Anita Hegh, Ella Prince

THE CHERRY ORCHARD:

29 MAY - 27 JUNE

It's an uncertain time. Change is coming, you can sniff it in the air. Chekhov's great, last play needs no embellishment to describe our times. A richly talented cast from today's Australia, including Pamela Rabe and Keith Robinson, in a classic as funny as it is profound. This promises to be one of the highlights of 2021.

Written by Anton Chekhov

Directed by Eamon Flack

With a cast including Nadie Kammallaweera, Pamela Rabe and Keith Robinson

MISS PEONY:

3 JULY - 1 AUGUST

A brand-new comedy from the writer of the nationwide smash hit Single Asian Female. Michelle Law's (SBS's Homecoming Queens) Miss Peony is a glitzy, glamorous and slightly unhinged comedy about a Chinese-Australian beauty pageant, the competitive advice of a ghostly grandmother and being caught between two generations and two cultures.

Written by Michelle Law

Directed by Courtney Stewart

With a cast including Michelle Law, Mabel Li, Shirong Wu

AT WHAT COST?:

7 AUGUST - 5 SEPTEMBER

A brilliant new play from a brilliant Palawa voice, Nathan Maynard, the 2019 Balnaves Fellow. A robust, clear-eyed story set in Tasmania, now - Dan's got enough on his plate between keeping a young family together and his responsibilities to land and people. But every year more and more folk are claiming to be Palawa too. Folk no-one's heard of until now, who haven't been 'round before. Are they legit? Or are they 'tick-a-box'? Who decides? And how? A trip for old mob and new back into a knotty past.

Written by Nathan Maynard

Directed by Isaac Drandic

Indigenous Theatre supported by the Balnaves Foundation.

Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack said: "We're always talking about change here at Belvoir, but no-one could have foreseen a year like the one we've had. It's particularly rocked our community of artists. But we're responding to some pretty massive challenges the way a theatre should - on our stage. We're packing all the energy of the moment into Part one - some reminders of what we've always done well, and some bold, contemporary voices too."

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You