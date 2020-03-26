Belvoir Announces Postponement of Shows A ROOM OF ONE'S ONE, ESCAPED ALONE, and THE JUNGLE AND THE SEA

The Belvoir has made the decision to postpone its next three shows, A Room of One's Own, Escaped Alone and The Jungle and the Sea.

Read the statement below:

We are working around the clock to get a sense of how the rest of the year will play out for Belvoir, but life in the pandemic is changing so fast that we are going to hold off making any further decisions until the picture is a little clearer.

These are wretched decisions but our first task at Belvoir is the same as everyone else's: to do whatever we can to flatten the curve. Our second task is to find our way through a time diabolically unsuited to theatre. We receive some public funding but our turnover is driven by the chicken-and-egg of artists gathering to make shows and audiences gathering to watch them. Each gives birth to the other in turn. That cycle is now on hold. We are doing everything we can to protect the livelihoods of all those freelance artists, crew, staff and workers who are part of this coop (to over-extend a sorry metaphor).

Many have asked how they can help us. If you can - and we know that everyone is taking a hit right now - then please consider donating to Belvoir as a tax deductible contribution, which you can do by CLICKING HERE.

Thank you for all the support and goodwill we have received this last week. It does makes it better!

Through all the confusion and uncertainty - and the confusion and uncertainty have been extreme - the thought of an audience once again filling our theatre to see a show is a splendid one.





