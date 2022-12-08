Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On M'AP BOULE

Tuesday 6th December 2022, 7PM, Eternity, Darlinghurst Theatre

Nancy Denis captivates the audience with her debut work M'AP BOULE. Catch this electrifying, exciting, enjoyable and engaging show.

Denis is an exuberant and powerhouse Australian performer with a cheeky smile that melts your heart and makes you wonder what else that tinkle in the eye has in store for us.

M'AP BOULE presents an evening of storytelling through verse and song. Denis shares her journey as an Australian, born of immigrant parents, her challenges as a black skinned being, as a descendant of the first Black republic and of her self-discovery as she explores her wants, needs, desires and the life events that challenge.

M'AP BOUEL is Haitian for "I'm on fire".

That fire started the rebellion that led to the first black republic and to the freedom of the Haitian slaves.

Denis bares her soul and shares her responses to being a descendent of cutthroat warriors, to being labelled wrongly as African, to her encounter with mania and how she relates to others both emotionally and sexually and the struggles of being a woman in this misogynistic world.

We hear how her grandfather passes on their cultural legacy and the impact this had on her young innocent perspective. We learn of how changing schools was so enlightening, going from a multi race environment to an all-white domain. Living with that race that is known for enslaving, abusing and killing her kind.

Denis chooses songs by Carl St. Jacques and with her glorious voice gives depth and meaning to her life story of challenges and triumphs.

Denis is accompanied by Kween G, a multi-talented artist, who's Hip Hop pieces heighten the night with their wit and insightfulness. Victoria Falconer's delightful voice gives depth and texture to the music and songs. Mick Stuart skilful talents on several instruments are marvellous.

Director Anthea Williams wonderfully enhances Denis's buoyant, engaging, delightful performance skills. Williams deftly crafts the night so that Denis's work has the most effective impact. I moved to the beats, laughed whole heartedly, shed tears at the injustice and atrocities and was glassy eyed for the joy of life.

The piece runs about 70 minutes, and we partake in a large slice of Denis's story. If the work was longer not only could we explore those issues with more depth we would be able to further enjoy the incredible exuberance that is Nancy Denis.

Being Denis's first solo work I can't wait to see what her future brings and the projects it produces.

Photography: Jacquie Manning

CONTENT WARNING:

Mental health, adult themes and strong language

