BWW REVIEW: Celebrating the Feel Good Festive Film, CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY - THE MUSIC OF LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE ON STAGE Is A Delight For Fans

Wednesday 18th December 2019, 7:30pm, The Studio Sydney Opera House

Drawing on the feel good memories of Richard Curtis' 2003 Christmas Rom-Com, The Little Red Company shares the music from LOVE ACTUALLY with CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY - THE MUSIC OF LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE ON STAGE. Led by Naomi Price (co-creator and performer), covers of Joni Mitchell, Eva Cassidy, Kelly Clarkson and The Beach Boys are recreated with smatterings of visual and dialogue references throughout the 90 minute show.

Photo: Dylan Evans

Supported by a 4 piece band, Price who has made Australia home is joined by supporting vocalists Stefanie Caccamo, Luke Kennedy and Tom Oliver. Price's origins as a British born performer who has now made Australia home works well as she shares her love of the British movie that has polarised audiences and become somewhat of a seasonal viewing tradition among fans. Her natural accent sits well with evoking memories of the show as she summarises the plot for the few audience members unfamiliar with the work and also shares her own joy of watching the film that for once gave some more realistic representations of love.

Photo: Dylan Evans

Price plays up the cheese factor of the seasonal celebration, aided by the enthusiastic overplaying by Tom Oliver in his solo piece and Luke Kennedy's recreation of Hugh Grant's dancing PM. The evening does have moments more reflective reverence with a beautiful rendition of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides now and Eva Cassidy's Songbird. All of the significant songs from the movie are covered and the additional homage to the Australian Christmas traditions of Carols gatherings for television broadcasts is well worth staying around for after the main finale.

Photo: Jade Ferguson

For those that enjoyed LOVE ACTUALLY, this is an entertaining alternative way to engage with the work for seasonal fun when you're fatigued of the traditional Christmas carols.

