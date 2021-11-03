BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Returns to the Sydney Opera House

Following a sold-out season in May, the Sydney Opera House has announced Bluey's Big Play will again fill the Joan Sutherland Theatre with joyous family fun, razor-sharp observations of daily family life, and laugh-out-loud humour from 14 - 19 December 2021.



A certain reprieve for families during the pandemic, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli will appear 'for real life' in this feel-good theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series, with an original story by Bluey's creator Joe Brumm, new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush, and large-scale puppets by A Blanck Canvas (VIC).



Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison, said: "What a delight to welcome back young audiences and families to the Sydney Opera House after this lockdown year, with a performance that is both delightful, heart-warming, and has a grand theatrical vision.

"We are so excited to say hello to the beloved Heeler family again, who delighted Bluey fans of all ages earlier this year. We are thrilled to offer a chance for families who missed out to get in on the fun, and welcome audiences back to relive the inimitable magic of Bluey's Big Play all over again this summer."



Bluey's Big Play is presented by Sydney Opera House Presents, and is produced by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with QPAC's Out of the Box and Windmill Theatre Co.

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China, and the show now screens in over 60 countries.



The home-grown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' in 2019 and an International Emmy Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020.



Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.



The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone at the Opera House is our top priority. In line with the NSW Public Health Order, a number of COVID safe measures are in place for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on site. Opera House ticketholders are encouraged to check the plan your visit page prior to their performance for the most up-to-date information.