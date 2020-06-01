ASC@Home Singing Competition Judges Selected

Internationally acclaimed musicians Suzie Quatro, Katie Noonan, Nicole Car and Matthew Lee Robinson will select four singers to be the winners of the ASC@Home International Singing Competition after entries closed last week.

These top industry professionals will select the winners in the categories of Opera and Classical, Musical Theatre, Jazz, and Contemporary. The competition has received a large number of international entries in Australia, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Czech Republic, China, Canada and Italy amongst others.

The judging panel have all donated their time to ASC@Home. They will view all entries online, out of which they will select a grand prize winner in their category to receive $1000USD. The Audience Choice Prize of $500USD will be awarded to the singer that receives the highest number of online votes.

Legendary American Rock singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro will judge the Contemporary category. Suzi has donated her time to a number of Covid-19 industry support programs like ASC@Home including the Save Our Venue campaign. She is also involved in the Lifeline Voices Unite campaign.

Internationally acclaimed Operatic Soprano Nicole Car, who is also working with the ASC@Home administrator, the Music & Opera Singers Trust (MOST) in the development of the Freelance Artists Relief Fund (FARA), will adjudicate the ASC@Home Opera and Classical category. Nicole Car is living in France and has conducted a number of Covid related music support projects from her Paris apartment.

Matthew Lee Robinson, award winning lyricist and performer will adjudicate the ASC@Home Musical Theatre Category. Matthew has worked on a number of online panels during the Covid Crisis including his panel discussion with Broadway Dreams and his live chat with Australian Musical Theatre organisation Home Grown.

Katie Noonan has just released her 20th album 'The Sweetest Taboo' which is currently topping the Aria Jazz and Blues album charts. Her National tour was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis but she has generously donated her time to the competition as the ASC@Home Jazz judge.

"I am thrilled to be one of the judges," Katie said. "At this time during Covid-19, all of us have lost our income as performing musicians so this is a great competition to do from the safety of your own home."

All video entries are available to watch on the Australian Singing Competition YouTube page and voting is on the ASC@Home website. Audience voting will close on the 29th June and the winners of the Grand prizes and Audience Choice Prizes will be announced on 1st July

ASC@Home website: http://ascathome.org/

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You