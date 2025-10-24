ANASTASIA The Musical at the Regent Theatre Casts Four Youth Performers In the Title Role

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers of the hit Broadway musical ANASTASIA have announced the talented young Melbourne performers who will share the role of Little Anastasia in the Australian premiere opening this December at the Regent Theatre.

All aged ten and hailing from Melbourne, Bibiana Brudan, Eleanor Flynn, Alyssa Fooks, and Lillian Kinter were selected from hundreds of auditionees for the coveted role.

The new production stars Georgina Hopson as Anya, Robert Tripolino as Dmitry, Joshua Robson as Gleb, Rodney Dobson as Vlad, Rhonda Burchmore as Countess Lily, and Nancye Hayes AM as the Dowager Empress. The ensemble features Sophia Bae, Elliot Baker, Billy Bourchier, Nicholas Cunningham, Davis Giotopoulos Moore, Todd Goddard, Stephanie Kurlow, Keian Langdon, Bella Minniti, Nathan Stafford, Alexis Van Maanen, Annie Wilson, Deone Zanotto, and Andrea Zappacosta, with swings Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Iosefa Laga'aia, Nathan Pinnell, and Emma Russell.

Inspired by the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov’s rumored survival, Anastasia tells the story of a young woman’s journey to discover her past, set against the sweeping backdrop of Imperial Russia and 1920s Paris. The musical features a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony Award–winning team behind Ragtime.

Directed by Darko Tresnjak, the Broadway production premiered in 2017 and went on to win multiple international awards, including Best Musical honors in Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Produced by John Frost for Crossroads Live and Opera Australia in collaboration with Stage Entertainment Productions, Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, and Dan Hinde, Anastasia will play at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne from December 2025, Crown Theatre Perth from March 2026, and Sydney’s Lyric Theatre from April 2026.

Tickets for the Melbourne season’s final performances (February 17–20, 2026) go on pre-sale Monday, October 27, and to the general public Friday, October 31.