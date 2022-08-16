Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALWAYS BEEN A PLAYER Comes to Sydney Fringe Next Month

The show will premiere at the Bat and Ball Hotel in Redfern on the 9th and 10th of September 2022 at 6:45pm.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  
ALWAYS BEEN A PLAYER Comes to Sydney Fringe Next Month

Always Been a Player is a musical comedy extravaganza, in which Richard Lindesay takes a journey through time and space to show you how he became the coolest flute and recorder player in the land.

The show will premiere at the Bat and Ball Hotel in Redfern on the 9th and 10th of September 2022 at 6:45pm, as part of Sydney Fringe Festival. Tickets are $25, $20 for concession and kids, at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191507®id=189&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.alwaysbeenaplayer.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This show is a combination of standup comedy, character sketches, and musical theatre. All material, songs, and music is written by Richard Lindesay. The show is directed by UK comedy director and author Chris Head.

Richard is a musical comedian who uses flutes, recorders, and sharp jokes to create a surprising and accessible comedy performance. Richard has performed in comedy clubs and festivals throughout the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Richard was a grand finalist in the UK Musical Comedy Awards in 2020, which finds the best musical comedians each year from hundreds of participants. Richard had a big impact during the heats of the competition and was put straight to the final. Richard was unable to perform due to COVID implications, but he was tipped by judges as a favourite to win.

The show is inoffensive and fun, and is G rated so suitable for all ages.





More Hot Stories For You


Midnight Oil Announce Special Final Shows Of Tour
August 15, 2022

Since Midnight Oil's new album Resist debuted at #1 early this year, the legendary Australian band has toured around Australia, North America, and then Europe, on their last concert tour.
KINKY BOOTS Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month
August 15, 2022

Grab your finest heels and kick them up as Packemin Productions brings you a brand new production of KINKY BOOTS. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.
Van Diemen's Band Presents New Series Of Tuesday Lunchbox Concerts
August 11, 2022

Once again, the 'Baroque super group' Van Diemen's Band has partnered with the City of Hobart to present a new series of Tuesday Lunchbox Concerts in the city's beautiful nineteenth-century Town Hall Ballroom.
Griffin Theatre Company Presents WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE Beginning Next Week
August 11, 2022

Griffin Theatre Company will present the world premiere of multi award-winning playwright Dylan Van Den Berg’s heartbreaking story about love, Country and Blak queerness, Whitefella Yella Tree, at the SBW Stables Theatre from 19th August to 23rd September.
Kara Walker's First Australian Exhibition Opens at the National Gallery
August 11, 2022

The first exhibition of African American artist Kara Walker will be held in Australia opens at the National Gallery of Australia this Saturday, 13 August 2022.