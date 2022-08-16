ALWAYS BEEN A PLAYER Comes to Sydney Fringe Next Month

Always Been a Player is a musical comedy extravaganza, in which Richard Lindesay takes a journey through time and space to show you how he became the coolest flute and recorder player in the land.

The show will premiere at the Bat and Ball Hotel in Redfern on the 9th and 10th of September 2022 at 6:45pm, as part of Sydney Fringe Festival. Tickets are $25, $20 for concession and kids, at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191507®id=189&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.alwaysbeenaplayer.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This show is a combination of standup comedy, character sketches, and musical theatre. All material, songs, and music is written by Richard Lindesay. The show is directed by UK comedy director and author Chris Head.

Richard is a musical comedian who uses flutes, recorders, and sharp jokes to create a surprising and accessible comedy performance. Richard has performed in comedy clubs and festivals throughout the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Richard was a grand finalist in the UK Musical Comedy Awards in 2020, which finds the best musical comedians each year from hundreds of participants. Richard had a big impact during the heats of the competition and was put straight to the final. Richard was unable to perform due to COVID implications, but he was tipped by judges as a favourite to win.

The show is inoffensive and fun, and is G rated so suitable for all ages.