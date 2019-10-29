A Choral Christmas Celebration Will Come to St. Mary's Cathedral

In two concerts on Friday 13 December St Mary's Cathedral will resound with exquisite Christmas music performed by the St. Mary's Cathedral Choir and Sinfonia Australis. With choral works by Bach, Handel and Rutter, and a feast of favourite Christmas Carols, this concert is the ideal introduction to the Christmas Season.

Year after year sell-out crowds have been delighted by this traditional Christmas experience which sees the world-famous Choir, orchestra and celebrity readers offer glorious music and verse sure to fill every heart with Christmas cheer.

Ticket sales for the two performances of A Choral Christmas Celebration are now on sale.

Celebrating its 201st anniversary this year, St Mary's Cathedral Choir is acknowledged as the oldest musical ensemble in Australia, tracing its origins to 1818. Twenty-four boy choristers sing with twelve professional adult singers to make up Australia's only fully-professional Cathedral Choir.

In addition to providing music for over 500 church services in the Cathedral each year, the St Mary's Cathedral Choir has recently given several concert performances to critical acclaim including a widely-praised performance of Monteverdi's Vespers in collaboration with The Song Company and the Orchestra of the Antipodes. In 2018, the Choir performed in the International Gregorian Chant Festival in Watou, Belgium, and also performed for His Holiness, Pope Francis in Rome.

Thomas Wilson, Director of Music of the St. Mary's Cathedral Choir promises a programme of new and old choral works and all the treasured favourite carols. "With so much change and confusion in the world, we offer a traditional Christmas experience of transcendent beauty, stillness, and peace. Be inspired by soul-stirring music in the awe-inspiring grandeur of St Mary's Cathedral. Give yourself the gift of music this Christmas" said Thomas Wilson.

The Cathedral Choir will once again be joined by Sinfonia Australis, a chamber orchestra of some Australia's finest players. The Orchestra is renowned for a number of recorded CD's made with solo voice and solo instrumentalists, including the complete set of Beethoven piano concertos with pianist Gerard Willems. The last of these has won a number of awards. Other projects include a co-presentation between ABC TV, ABC Classics and Opera Australia, and many more CD's. Sinfonia Australis has also recorded sound tracks for several feature films including The Bank and The Boys.

The highlight for many audience members will be the opportunity to join in singing with the choir and orchestra for such favourite carols as 'O Come, all ye faithful', 'Hark the herald angels sing', 'Once in royal David's city', and more.

At both concerts the Choir and Orchestra will be joined by celebrities and prominent public figures who will deliver seasonal readings throughout the concert.

Bookings: www.cathedralchoir.sydney/accc or 02 8256 2222





