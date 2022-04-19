2CELLOS Announce The Dedicated Tour

Having spent the last ten years together as the 2CELLOS, releasing six studio albums, amassing billions of streams, performing at iconic venues across the globe and selling one million tickets to their electric live performances, this year, the duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER will embark on their farewell tour, The Dedicated Tour.



Due to demand, a second show has been added in Sydney on Sunday 27 November.

Tour Dates

Thursday 24 November Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday 25 November Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre SOLD OUT

Saturday 26 November Sydney Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney SOLD OUT

Sunday 27 November Sydney Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney NEW

Tuesday 29 November Perth RAC Arena

Friday 2 December Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Tickets for the new Sydney show go on sale today at 10:00 am AEST. Visit www.tegdainty.com.

The 2CELLOS said:

"We are excited to be back touring as the 2CELLOS for one last time in 2022. With shows already underway in the U.S. and Europe we are pleased to add these final dedicated shows for Australia. It will be a joyous way to end the last 2CELLOS tour amongst our friends in Australia."

On their world tour, the duo said:

"The Dedicated Tour is the culmination of everything we have achieved as the 2CELLOS. These will be our biggest shows, playing to some of the biggest audiences. We climbed the mountain together and we reached the peak of what we can do together. We will put everything we have learnt from playing together into these dates. They will be intense, they will rock, they will be touching, they will be emotional. We are going to throw everything at them - and then we can rest the 2CELLOS. Are you ready to celebrate with us?!"