2025 Sydney Eisteddfod Now Open for Entries

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Every year, Sydney Eisteddfod runs the biggest performing arts festival in Australia and one of the biggest in the world! It's a celebration of creativity, being involved and getting on stage.

Running from May to September, Sydney Eisteddfod's extensive 2025 program caters for passionate performers of all ages and skills-from beginner to prodigy. With over 350 events on offer, singers, dancers, musicians, actors, bands, choirs and orchestras get the opportunity to perform in high-profile venues, including Sydney Opera House, The Concourse Chatswood, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, and Sydney Eisteddfod's new home in the performing arts hub at Chippen Street Theatre in Chippendale.

Sydney Eisteddfod nurtures talent from grassroots to greatness, developing the next generation of Australia's stars across a wide range of performing arts. In its storied history, Sydney Eisteddfod has provided a springboard for such luminaries as Conductor Simone Young AM, Concert Pianist Simon Tedeschi, Soprano Amelia Farrugia and Principal Ballet Dancer Steven McRae.

Last year nearly 15,000 young people shared their talents with live audiences while experiencing the thrill of performing. At the Primary School Dance Day, held at the Sydney Opera House in August, over 2,000 young dancers from 136 different schools experienced the magic of performing on the hallowed stage of the Concert Hall, to a full house. It was a debut for many of them, and the excitement and pure joy in the air was contagious.

All 2025 Sydney Eisteddfod events are now open for entries, and performers of all skill levels are encouraged to apply early to secure their place.

Offering over $240,000 in event prize money and life-changing scholarships in the areas of Dance, Singing, Instrumental and Drama, Sydney Eisteddfod has strong relationships with incredible arts partners including Australian Ballet, Queensland Ballet, Australian Youth Orchestra, Australian Haydn Ensemble, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Kawai Pianos, Dortmund Ballet (UK), Orvieto Festival (Italy) and Houston Ballet (USA).

What's New in 2025?

Sydney Eisteddfod is thrilled to announce the introduction of non-competitive dance events to the festival program, including:

· All Abilities Dance Group (Any Age) and All Abilities Dance Solo (Any Age), which are open to people living with a disability.

· Baby Dance Group, which will see groups of dancers under 5 years of age take to the stage.

*Any style of dance can be performed in these events.

We want to see more boys dancing! Hence the reintroduction of Primary School Boys Dance Group. This event is catered to boy dance groups from Kindergarten to Year 6, in any style of dance including jazz, contemporary and classical.

There is a new choir event, Mixed Voices Choir (19 years and under). Perfect for SATB choirs of mixed genders.

"In our 92nd year Sydney Eisteddfod offers even more opportunities for young performers to take to the stage and for audiences to experience that magic. I'm proud to lead this incredible organisation which brings people together from all walks of life - from young people on the stage for the first time, to the pre-professional artists about to take flight in their careers, and the dedicated volunteers, teachers and families who support them on their journey. No matter who you are, you are guaranteed an inspiring experience at this year's Festival."

Heather Campbell, General Manager, Sydney Eisteddfod

A revered non-for-profit since 1933

The Sydney Eisteddfod has fostered creativity in Australia since 1933 offering performance opportunities to all who enter, building the performing arts in Australia at a grass roots level and providing life-changing opportunities for young artists.

In its 92 years, the organisation estimates that around 2.5 million Australians have taken part in a Sydney Eisteddfod event!

In 2023, Sydney Eisteddfod relocated to a new permanent home in Chippendale, which includes Chippen Street Theatre, a professional fifty seat black box performance space that will host some Sydney Eisteddfod events and is also available as a venue for hire.

Key Events & Dates

February 3 - 2025 Sydney Eisteddfod opens for entries

April 4 - Early Bird entry prices close

April 14 - Video submissions due for Scholarship Events

Thursday June 26 - Sydney Eisteddfod Australasian Open Choral Championship & Australasian Championship for Youth Choirs (19 years and under) - Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood

Saturday June 28 - Sydney Eisteddfod Kawai Junior Piano Scholarship (11-16 years) - Sydney Conservatorium of Music

Friday July 4 - Sydney Eisteddfod Kawai Senior Piano Scholarship (17-26 years) - Sydney Conservatorium of Music

Sunday July 20 - Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Gala, Junior & Senior Classical Ballet Scholarship - Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Sunday August 10 - Sydney Eisteddfod Actor of the Year - Chippen Street Theatre, Chippendale

Saturday August 17 - Sydney Eisteddfod Junior Singer of the Year (12-15 years) & Senior Singer of the Year (16-24 years) - Petersham RSL

Sunday August 24 - Primary School Dance Day - Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Saturday September 6 - Sydney Eisteddfod NSW Doctors Orchestra Instrumental Junior Scholarship (13-18 years) & NSW Doctors Orchestra Instrumental Senior Scholarship (19-26 years) - Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood

Sunday September 27 - Sydney Eisteddfod Dance of Champions - Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood

To find out more about Sydney Eisteddfod visit: https://sydneyeisteddfod.com.au/about-us/

For this year's program of events: https://sydneyeisteddfod.com.au/whats-on/

To enter an event: https://sydneyeisteddfod.com.au/enter-an-event/

Comments