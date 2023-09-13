TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Headline the NRL Grand Final Entertainment

The National Rugby League (NRL) has announced that a very special performance from TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will headline the entertainment at this year’s NRL and NRLW Telstra Premiership Grand Final, at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday 1 October.



Marking 30 years since Tina Turner’s iconic performance at the 1993 Grand Final and celebrating her unique association with the game, the cast of the smash hit musical is bringing Turner’s music back to Rugby League’s biggest stage.



Featuring iconic songs including “Simply The Best”, “Nutbush” and “Proud Mary”, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL tells the story of Tina Turner’s life and has received 37 prestigious award nominations including Best Musical (Tony Awards) and Best New Musical (Olivier Awards). It is currently playing at Theatre Royal Sydney.



NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said, “Thirty years on, Tina Turner’s 1993 performance remains one of the great Grand Final moments. This collaboration is a perfect way for Rugby League to pay tribute to Tina and everything she did for our game, and it will be a special moment for fans amongst the outstanding entertainment on offer on Grand Final day.”



Producers Paul Dainty AO/TEG Dainty and Stage Entertainment said, “We are honoured that our production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will headline the pre-game show at the NRL Grand Final, commemorating Tina Turner’s performance 30 years ago. Tina Turner is an icon in the world of music and entertainment, and her incredible journey from adversity to superstardom has inspired countless individuals around the globe. To have our production as the centrepiece of the NRL Grand Final entertainment is testament to the enduring power of Tina's music and her indomitable spirit. Our cast and crew have worked tirelessly to deliver a performance that will be remembered for years to come.”



The entertainment line-up on Grand Final day also includes two performances from Australian rock band, King Stingray. The five-piece from the Northern Territory, who perform in both English and Yolŋu Matha languages, will deliver the NRLW Grand Final pre-game show before returning to the stage in the build up to the NRL Grand Final.



Tickets for the 2023 NRL and NRLW Grand Final are available from nrl.com/tickets starting from $79 for adults and $229 for families. To truly elevate the Grand Final day experience, a range of hospitality packages is available at NRL.com/hospitality



TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is currently playing at Theatre Royal Sydney and touring Australia in 2024.Visit www.tinathemusical.com.au for performance times and ticket information.



The Brisbane season of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL runs in Queensland Performing Arts Center's (QPAC's) Lyric Theatre from 2 July 2024. QPAC event page here. Tickets for the QPAC season go on sale to the general public from 9.00am on Thursday 28 September at www.qpac.com.au or phone 136 246. Visit www.tinathemusical.com.au for ticket information and to join the waitlist for first access.



The 2023 NRL and NRLW Telstra Premiership Grand Final and TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL are both supported by the NSW Government, through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.