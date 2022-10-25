Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On TIDELINE
TIDELINE
Saturday 22th October 2022, 7:30pm, Chippen Street Theatre.
"AfteDirector Anna Jahjah brings the Australian premiere of this work to the Chippen Street Theatre stage.
"The unexpected death of a father he hardly knew, Wilfrid is coerced to bury the body in his father's homeland. He is helped in his quest by a movie director and one of King Arthur's knights, both farcical versions of Wilfrid's own psyche. Along the way, he acquires friends all of whom dream of a better life and when confronted by a war-torn country, Wilfrid finds an additional corpse is one too many. Only if he makes it to the Tideline, will he be able to bury his father. Following the critically acclaimed Scorched, the epic Tideline is the second play of award-winning Lebanese-Canadian playwright Wajdi Mouawad to hit the Australian stage"
Jahjah has created an earnest and committed ensemble with Cassady Booth, Lucas Connolly, Kirsty Jordan, Neil Modra, Adeeb Razzouk, Antoine Razzouk, Eli Saad & Gerry Sont.
The scene is set with haunting yet engaging alien soundscape by Clementt Queysanne. Wilfred (Adeeb Razzouk) at centre stage and up-front commands our undivided attention as he tells the extreme circumstances when hearing of his father's death. Razzouk is perfect as Wilfred reliving this extraordinary tale of pleasure and pain. His performance work is the highlight of the evening.
Wilfred then starts his journey to respectfully farewell his father, a controversial man with little connection to his son. Along the way Wilfred encounters Knight Giromelans, his inner psyche who is there to challenge and confront.
Wilfred's journey is joined by others on their individual journeys to "Break free from the bonds". This group of individuals seek to find their lost fathers in this war-torn country.
After Razzouk's commanding opening scene the tone of the night changes to one of pantomime. I wondered if the performances were grounded in reality, the comedy and pathos would be organic and more profound.
The final scene where this group, after exploring the importance and value of a burial location, carefully bathe Wilfred's father's body. A touching finale to a Play that tackles the difficulties of estranged relationships, a war-torn country and one's personal journey.
Tideline is a well written script with a creative and clever approach. See this production to experience this fine cast under Jahjah's fresh directorial approach.
DATES 20 - 29 October || Wed to Sat 7.30 pm - Sunday 5 pm
DURATION approx. 2 hours (with interval)
VENUE Chippen Streeet Theatre || 45 Chippen Street, Chippendale
