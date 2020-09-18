Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: English Theatre Frankfurt Presents SWITZERLAND; Watch the Trailer!

The production is playing from 3rd September 2020.

Sep. 18, 2020  

English Theatre Frankfurt presents SWITZERLAND, playing from 3rd September 2020.

Check out the trailer below!

It's 1995 in the Swiss Alps and the reclusive grande dame of crime literature Patricia Highsmith lives with an impressive collection of books, and a somewhat sinister collection of guns and knives.But when a mysterious international visitor arrives at her perfectly secluded home, her love of fictional murders becomes a dangerous reality. Who will make it out of Switzerland alive?

Learn more at https://www.english-theatre.de/switzerland/.

