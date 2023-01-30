THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen

Day versus night, white versus black, men versus women, civilization versus nature - The Magic Fluteseems pervaded by a clear order of values. However, the fact that the most-performed opera is much more complex and sometimes more enigmatic than it first appears has led to very different interpretations.

The play presents itself as an enchanting fairy tale, Viennese suburban theater and a celebratory mystery play at the same time. It is therefore worth looking at this masterpiece again and again. Especially when the Theater St.Gallen uses its full potential: all members of the directing team are permanent employees of the house and have the opportunity to show their skills on the big stage. Together they have created an imaginative and entertaining world that tells the story of Pamina and Tamino, the Queen and Sarastro,



Opera in two acts



World premiere: September 30, 1791,

Theater im Freihaus auf der Wieden, Vienna



Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder



In German