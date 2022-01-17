Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soprano Pretty Yende Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève Next Month

The performance will be held on Thursday, 10 February 2022 at 20:00.

Jan. 17, 2022  
Soprano Pretty Yende comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève next month. The performance will be held on Thursday, 10 February 2022 at 20:00.

From Mpumalanga to Milan: we may at last enjoy a live performance by South African soprano Pretty Yende after settling for a streaming last season. This is your chance to revel in the breathtaking Bel Canto of this tremendous artist, in an as yet unananounced programme.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228364029809&amp;gtmStepTracking=true.


