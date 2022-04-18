Lady Bess comes to Theater St.Gallen this week. The performances begin on 19 April 2022.

The young Princess Elizabeth 'Bess' Tudor, daughter of the legendary King Henry VIII and the notorious Anne Boleyn, grows up as an orphan in the care of her governess and her humanist tutor, while her half-sister as 'Bloody Mary' brutally rules over her subjects. Mary does everything she can to get rid of her hated little sister. But Bess, through integrity and with the help of her friends, manages to win the sympathy of the English people and finally ascends the throne as Elizabeth I.

The St.Gallen Theater is once again showing a gripping musical full of dramatic moments and soulful, stirring music penned by the successful team of Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, with plays about outstanding personalities from history such as Empress Elisabeth of Austria, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Marie Antoinette could celebrate world successes.

Musical in two actsWorld premiere of the new version

Original production: Toho Co., Ltd., TokyoWorld premiere: April 13, 2014, Imperial Theatre, Tokyo

In German