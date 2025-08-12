LA CENERENTOLA Comes to Theater Basel in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La Cenerentola, a family opera with music by Gioachino Rossini and text by Jacopo Ferretti is coming to Theater Basel. The production features arrangement for chamber orchestra by Paul Leonard Schäffer.

In Rossini's masterful comedy, clothes make the man and nothing is as it seems. Not only does Cenerentola change from a mocked maid to a fairytale princess, the prince also swaps his unloved role for that of his servant - and the ambitious stepfamily is ultimately left empty-handed.

Between breathtaking vocal acrobatics and virtuoso role-playing, a social satire for young and old unfolds in which only the sincerest heart can see through. The opera studio OperAvenir performs the fairytale opera in an entertaining chamber version.

La Cenerentola premieres on October 10, 2025.

Artistic Team

Musikalische Leitung – Hélio Vida

Inszenierung – Tilman aus dem Siepen

Bühne – Oscar Mateo Grunert

Kostüme – Anaïs Meyer

Lichtdesign – Roland Heid

Dramaturgie – Meret Kündig

Cast

Don Ramiro – Ervin Ahmeti

Dandini – Nathan Schludecker

Don Magnifico – Marius Aron

Clorinda – Harpa Ósk Björnsdóttir

Angelina (Cenerentola) – Hope Nelson

Alidoro – Kyu Choi