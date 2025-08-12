LA CENERENTOLA Comes to Theater Basel in October

The production premieres on October 10, 2025.
La Cenerentola, a family opera with music by Gioachino Rossini and text by Jacopo Ferretti is coming to Theater Basel. The production features arrangement for chamber orchestra by Paul Leonard Schäffer.
In Rossini's masterful comedy, clothes make the man and nothing is as it seems. Not only does Cenerentola change from a mocked maid to a fairytale princess, the prince also swaps his unloved role for that of his servant - and the ambitious stepfamily is ultimately left empty-handed.
Between breathtaking vocal acrobatics and virtuoso role-playing, a social satire for young and old unfolds in which only the sincerest heart can see through. The opera studio OperAvenir performs the fairytale opera in an entertaining chamber version.
La Cenerentola premieres on October 10, 2025.
Musikalische Leitung – Hélio Vida
Inszenierung – Tilman aus dem Siepen
Bühne – Oscar Mateo Grunert
Kostüme – Anaïs Meyer
Lichtdesign – Roland Heid
Dramaturgie – Meret Kündig
Don Ramiro – Ervin Ahmeti
Dandini – Nathan Schludecker
Don Magnifico – Marius Aron
Clorinda – Harpa Ósk Björnsdóttir
Angelina (Cenerentola) – Hope Nelson
Alidoro – Kyu Choi
Videos