The Ballet, Kintsugi comes to Theatre Basel in May. New pieces by Adolphe Binder and Jonathan Fredrickson will premiere on 24 May 2025.

In this season of love, Adolphe Binder and Jonathan E. Fredrickson are developing two world premieres. While Fredrickson devotes himself to Bell Hook's book ‹All About Love›, which reflects on the misconceptions about love and the unreal expectations of romantic relationships, Adolphe Binder places an old Japanese repair technique (Kintsugi) at the center of her creation as a parable. Both pieces are developed together with dancers from Ballett Basel and are the farewell works of Binder's directorship.

In this open format, you will get to know the choreographers and artists of Ballett Basel through lecture performances, art talks and moving presentations. Gain a more comprehensive understanding of their movement practice through insights into the artists' way of thinking and working.

Adolphe Binder and Jonathan Fredrickson, 8 April 2025

Kleine Bühne

In English and German

