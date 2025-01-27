INTO THE WOODS Comes to Theater Basel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Into the Woods is coming to Theater Basel. Performances run through 23 February 2025.

In search of their happiness, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and co. set off into the forest: this is where their wishes are to come true. Many turbulences, absurd encounters and moral entanglements later, they reach their happy ending - but at what cost?

In Stephen Sondheim's madcap cult musical, Grimm's most famous characters come together. With ambiguous humour, the Broadway hit continues where the fairy tale ends. Martin G. Berger returns to Theater Basel after his acclaimed productions of ‹Ein Käfig voller Narren – La cage aux folles› and ‹Lady in the Dark›.

Comments