Homo Deus Frankenstein comes to Grand Theatre Geneve this month. Performances are from Thursday, 24 February 2022 to Saturday, 26 February 2022.

In Homo Deus Frankenstein, a robot confronts us with the existential questions posed by today's world. What role do machines and artificial intelligence play in our daily lives? What emotions do they provoke in human beings ? Could it be that they themselves experience emotions What is really the difference between Human and Machine today?

Based on the themes of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Goethe's Faust, Sara Ostertag and her team propose a succession of captivating tableaux, where video, theatre, song and dance intermingle.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228367879720&gtmStepTracking=true.