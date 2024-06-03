Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Erpresso Macchiato is now playing at Theater Basel. The production is by and with Elmira Bahrami, Franz Broich, Marie Löcker, and Annika Meier. Performances run through 21 June.

Three agents are looking for a job. The clues lead to a mysterious showroom. Everything and everyone is suspicious. The agents shadow, deceive and sabotage each other. In the end, they are confronted with their own story. A joint effort seems necessary to find a way out. But who the hell has forged this plot?

Franz Broich and his ensemble stage a fast-paced spy comedy. A confusion between art, life and a secret mission. All the clichés of the genre from Hitchcock to James Bond appear in it. Switzerland also plays a prominent role: mountains, lakes, chocolate, banks, playboy bunnies, diplomats and villains. Wealth and neutrality make Switzerland a paradise for spies.

