AND NOW: THE WORLD! Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Week

A young woman hides in her apartment and takes stock of her life so far, reflects on friendships, relationships, her relationship with her mother, and changed ideals. Sometimes combative, sometimes self-deprecating, sometimes desperate - to finally come to the hopeful conclusion that the world out there is waiting for them. Despite persistent rain outside the windows...



Sibylle Berg's language is subversive, accurate and contemporary. In thinking about current social developments and the challenge of meeting one's own high standards, she hits the nerve of the times. How do we find the balance between individuality and community, between self-determination and assimilation? And who fulfills our longing for love and truthfulness in a fleeting, constantly reinventing world?

With Sibylle Berg's text, another contribution from our monologue series Radikal solo follows , in which one ensemble member performs one evening solo at different venues. This time, a former residential and business premises in the city center of St.Gallen serves as a stage.

The performance is on 15 June. Learn more at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/und-jetzt-die-welt/2589.