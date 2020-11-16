VIKTORIA TOCCA NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Subscribe to Viktoria Toccas YouTube channel

Viktora Tocca YouTubechannel

Musical star and award winner Viktoria Tocca has launched a YouTube channel where you can find several videos from her career.

Among other things Viktoria has played Christine in Phantom of the opera in Copenhagen and she produced and played the lead role Francesca Johnson in Bridges of Madison County. She has also produced and toured with the musical concert From Broadway to Duvemåla for several years.

At her YouTubechannel she will have an Advent calendar where she and other artist will spread Christmas joy. In order to not miss any new updates, simply subscribe to the channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx7vyIU3SkIK4rgYByrrALA?fbclid=IwAR25Q32xPB4fsy5enRJM_iPKgioGH4n9qd5FMSXk8RMHtmyRN1pNZq93uB8&app=desktop

Shows View More Sweden Stories Related Articles