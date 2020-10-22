VIDEO CABARET at Göteborgsoperan

Trailer of Cabaret at the Opera in Gothenburg

Cabaret will open the 7th of November at the Opera in Gothenburg

Cabaret by Kander/Ebb is the musical for the season 2020/2021 and it has will now be able to open. No theaters in Göteberg has been allowed to play, not even with the previous limit of 50, but the ban has now been ceased. And with the increased limit in Sweden to 300 it will most likely be able to open for more than 50.

Cabaret is now scheduled to play 7th of November till the 30th of April 2021.

Tickets for

Trailer is availabe here:

https://vimeo.com/458947810?ref=fb-share&fbclid=IwAR1GL3HE-dTBQJTiEnKxhnsG3mF-Sgb4g_0HdbCtch_-GOoJmN7yi__l1BY

Shows View More Sweden Stories Related Articles