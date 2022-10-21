Swedish Country Artist And Fitness Guru Miqael Persson to Rebrand With Single 'Walking Medicine'

Chart topping Swedish country music icon Hicks (Miqael Persson) has made his way to international success with quintessential country songs that have received acclaim from listeners and music industry icons both. With more than 160K Spotify streams (over 60 million for songs he wrote!) and several #1 radio chart-toppers to his credit, as well as Gold and Platinum status for his songs at home, Hicks is no more...

Persson is starting a new era in his musical journey by rebranding to new stage name, 'miQa.El', while also releasing his lively new single, 'Walking Medicine'. The song is a milestone for miQa.El, as it signifies his decision to start over in life and create new and meaningful experiences in all areas of life, which includes his music.

"I felt it was time for a change," says Persson. "It has been a lot of pain and a lot of decision making, but I decided to put Hicks on the shelf...despite all the chart success, awards and attention. It feels like I'm starting over with everything in life. Feels very exciting."

"Walking Medicine" hits radio on October 24th, with retail to follow on November 11th. A concept music video will drop the same day as the retail release.

ABOUT MIQA.EL:

With major chart success across US, UK and parts of EU, miQa.El is a unique artist with many awards and accolades. As Hicks, he was named Europe's Best Country Artist at the British CMAs. Additional awards included Best International Country Artist, Best Video, Best Song and many more. In addition to writing notable songs for his own discography, miQa.El has also written songs for many celebrated artists across the globe, including Jimi Jamison (Survivor), Bobby Kimball (Toto), Little River Band, Giant (Dann Huff), W.E.T, Eclipse, Work Of Art, First Signal Grammy Nominee Toby Hitchcock, along with renowned Swedish artists such as Barbados, Magnus Carlsson, Dogge Doggelito, Micke "Syd" Andersson, Pernilla Wahlgren, Brandsta City Släckers and many more.

More details about miQa.El and his new single 'Walking Medicine' can be seen at www.facebook.com/TherealmiQa.El.