SWEDEN WILL EASE THE LIMIT FOR CONCERTS AT RESTAURANG AND PROBABLY THEATERS AS WELL at All Restaurants And Theaters

At the press conference today (29 of september) it was announced that the regulations for restaurants will be the same no matter if there is an artist performing or not. As of today the restriction is that a restaurant can host as many guest they can as long as the social distancing rules are obeyed. But if there will be some live entertainment the same restaurant can only host 50 guest. This is due to the fact that different laws applies for these situation. As of the 8th of October these laws will be harmonized and as long as the social distance rules can be obeyed the same number of guest can be at the restaurants.

This will be decided by the government the first of October.

The government is also planning for a further exception in the Prohibition Ordinance regarding arrangements with seated audiences, such as theater performances, concerts and sports events. The exception allows for such events with up to 500 participants where the audience sits at a distance of one meter from each other. Two people in the same company should be able to sit together without distance between them. The proposal for participant limits and distances is in accordance with what the Public Health Agency proposes in its consultation response. A decision on this change is planned for 8 October and could then take effect from 15 October.

In order for the government to be able to make such a decision in just over a week, however, it is required that the infection situation still allows for such an exception. The Government will maintain a close dialogue with the Swedish Public Health Agency in this area.

Photo: Press Kristian Pohl/Regeringskansliet

