Review: HANDBOK FÖR SUPERHJÄLTAR/ THE GUIDEBOOK TO SUPERHEROS at Filadelfia Convention Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elias and Agens Våhlund's children's book series Handbook for Superheroes is a huge success and is devoured by many children and now it has become a musical with newly written music by Nils-Petter Ankarblom and Cecilia Mörnhed. A great adaption to a musical from the book.

(Ninni Falk) has to live with her grandmother (Annika Edstam) for a few months when her mother is away and she ends up in a new school and a new class. She doesn't like it there at all and is bullied by the gang of boys Robert (Emil Johnasson), Nick (Oscar Törnell) and Max (Marvin Asante). To find peace and quiet, she spends a lot of time at the library to escape into the wonderful world of books. One day she finds a book, or rather the book finds her, and it is a handbook for superheroes. She takes the book home and now her journey towards becoming a superhero begins - the Red Mask. She starts helping people in town, something that the town's most dangerous villain, Wolfgang (Nils Reinholtz), doesn't like. Will the Red Mask be able to stop Wolfgang's progress in town and can Lisa stop the bullies and start to enjoy herself?

This is an adventure that is well suited for a musical, a topic of bullying, exclusion and believing in oneself, which many can relate to and that touches, events that create drama and momentum on stage and two classic characters, the Superhero and the Super Villain, as good opposites to each other. The pop and accessible music enhances the action with both sensitive ballads and danceable songs where large parts of the ensemble are involved in the fast-paced numbers, choreographed by Daniel Koivunen. The Red Mask flies across the stage in several numbers as she chases the bad guys, something that goes home to all the children. Several of the numbers are songs that inspire self-confidence and have a positive, happy touch that creates a wonderful atmosphere, but my favorite number is still the Super Villain's Wolfgang in Värdelös/Worthless where he scolds his gang of villains. Nils Reinholz is anything but worthless and has no difficulty delivering, a power song for a power villain! A character so far from the kind Jonas in the Bygdespelet Höga Kusten which was probably the last time I saw him in.

The supervillain is matched very well by the musical's Superhero, Lisa/The Red Mask, played by Ninni Falk. She portrays her character's journey from insecure to Superhero and being able to stand up for herself in a convincing way. Strong touching presence in the sensitive parts and with an infectious energy in the numbers like "Det är mig ni borde se upp för" and "Stå up för dig själv".

The entire ensemble is well-coordinated and delivers with great energy, but I can't help but wonder if it wouldn't have been a bit better if the children's roles had been played by children instead? The authenticity is higher when children play children and I especially miss it a bit with the boys, they are physically a little too big to be seen as boys.

Handbook for Superheroes is a family musical that entertains the whole family. Those who have read the book will recognize themselves and like it, and if you haven't read it, there is no problem following the plot. Recommended age is from 6 years. There are certain numbers, for example when Lisa is bullied, that may feel a little uncomfortable for younger children. It may therefore be good to have read the book together beforehand so they know that it will be good in the end.

Handbook for Superheroes is now playing in Stockholm until February 22 and then flies on to Malmö, Kungsbacka and Skellefteå.

Reader Reviews